DGAP-Adhoc: PSI Software AG: Share Buyback for the Employee Participation Program and Redemption of Shares

13-May-2022

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

PSI Software AG: Share Buyback for the Employee Participation Program and Redemption of Shares

Berlin, May 13, 2022 The Executive Board of PSI Software AG (ISIN DE000A0Z1JH9) decided to buy back up to 200,000 of its own shares (this corresponds to approximately 1.27 percent of the capital stock) through the stock exchange for the implementation of this years employee participation program and, in particular, for the redemption of shares with reduction of the share capital.



The share buyback complies with rules and regulations set forth in Sec. 71 (1) No. 8 AktG (Aktiengesetz German Stock Corporation Act) as authorized by the Annual General Meeting on June 9, 2020. The shares may be used for all the purposes authorised in the General Meeting. The total purchase price (excluding incidental costs) is up to EUR 6,000,000.

The share buyback will start after the dividend payment has been made on May 25, 2022 and will be completed by December 31, 2022at the latest. It will be carried out by an independent financial service provider in accordance with the safe harbor rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16 April 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated 8 March 2016. In particular, the financial services provider is required to execute the repurchase of shares as follows:

1. The shares are purchased at market prices in accordance with the aforementioned regulations. The shares are not purchased at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out.

2. On any trading day, no more than 25 percent of the average daily volume of the shares on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out is purchased. The average daily volume is based on the average daily volume traded during the month preceding the month, in which the publication of the share buyback program took place, which means, on the average daily trading volume in April 2022.

