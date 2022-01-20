|
20.01.2022 08:32:44
DGAP-Adhoc: PUMA SE: PUMA releases preliminary results for the fourth quarter and financial year 2021
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results
Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
PUMA SE (ISIN: DE00069696303 WKN: 696960)
PUMA releases preliminary results for the fourth quarter and financial year 2021
Herzogenaurach, January 20, 2022. Due to the continued brand momentum and a strong global demand, PUMA achieved a currency-adjusted sales growth of approx. 14% to 1,767 million in the fourth quarter 2021 (Q4 2020: 1,520 million). This growth was achieved despite the negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and continued supply chain constraints. On a preliminary basis, the operating result (EBIT) increased to 65 million (Q4 2020: 63 million) in the same period.
In the financial year 2021, PUMA achieved a currency-adjusted sales increase of approx. 32% to 6,805 million (2020: 5,234 million) and an operating result (EBIT) of 557 million (2020: 209 million) on a preliminary basis. Both, sales and operating result (EBIT) are the highest PUMA has ever achieved in its history.
A complete overview of PUMA's financial performance for the year 2021 and its outlook for the financial year 2022 will be published on February 23, 2022.
Financial Calendar:
April 27, 2022 Quarterly Statement Q1 2022
May 11, 2022 Annual General Meeting
The financial releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at "about.puma.com".
Media Relations:
Investor Relations:
Notes to the editors:
- The financial reports are posted on about.puma.com
- PUMA SE stock symbol:
Reuters: PUMG.DE, Bloomberg: PUM GY,
Notes relating to forward-looking statements:
PUMA is one of the world's leading Sports Brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs more than 14,300 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.
20-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PUMA SE
|PUMA WAY 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 9132 81 0
|Fax:
|+49 9132 81 42375
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@puma.com
|Internet:
|www.puma.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006969603
|WKN:
|696960
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1270629
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1270629 20-Jan-2022 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu PUMA SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu PUMA SEmehr Analysen
|19.01.22
|PUMA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.01.22
|PUMA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.12.21
|PUMA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.21
|PUMA Buy
|UBS AG
|02.11.21
|PUMA Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PUMA SE
|95,08
|0,74%