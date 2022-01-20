DGAP-Adhoc: PUMA SE: PUMA releases preliminary results for the fourth quarter and financial year 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results

PUMA releases preliminary results for the fourth quarter and financial year 2021

Herzogenaurach, January 20, 2022. Due to the continued brand momentum and a strong global demand, PUMA achieved a currency-adjusted sales growth of approx. 14% to 1,767 million in the fourth quarter 2021 (Q4 2020: 1,520 million). This growth was achieved despite the negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and continued supply chain constraints. On a preliminary basis, the operating result (EBIT) increased to 65 million (Q4 2020: 63 million) in the same period.

In the financial year 2021, PUMA achieved a currency-adjusted sales increase of approx. 32% to 6,805 million (2020: 5,234 million) and an operating result (EBIT) of 557 million (2020: 209 million) on a preliminary basis. Both, sales and operating result (EBIT) are the highest PUMA has ever achieved in its history.

A complete overview of PUMA's financial performance for the year 2021 and its outlook for the financial year 2022 will be published on February 23, 2022.

