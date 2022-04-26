|
26.04.2022 19:57:22
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN increases full-year 2022 outlook
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: QIAGEN N.V. / Key word(s): Results Forecast
Ad hoc Announcement according to Art. 17 Market Abuse Regulation
QIAGEN increases full-year 2022 outlook
Venlo, The Netherlands, April 26, 2022 - QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announces that it has increased the outlook for full-year 2022 in terms of net sales and adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS).
Net sales are now expected to reach at least $2.12 billion CER (prior outlook for at least $2.07 billion CER) compared to the full-year 2021 results of $2.25 billion. Adjusted diluted EPS are now expected to be at least $2.14 CER per share (prior outlook for at least $2.05 CER per share) compared to the full-year 2021 results of $2.65 per share. The updated outlook takes into consideration a review that included the strong start to the year in the first quarter of 2022. It also reflects a reaffirmation of the previous goal for double-digit CER sales growth from the non-COVID product groups, but for a significant year-on-year decline in COVID-19 product group sales based on expectations for volatile pandemic trends in 2022. Also taken into consideration was an updated assessment of current Inflation and macro-economic trends. This includes the adverse impact of anticipated lost sales in 2022 from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus as a result of the war in Ukraine. These countries represented approximately 1% of total QIAGEN sales in 2021. QIAGEN continues to make ongoing investments into its portfolio, in particular the five pillars of growth, for new products, test menu and applications. This outlook does not take into consideration any future acquisitions.
QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
The Netherlands
ISIN: NL0012169213
Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Regulated Market (Prime Standard)
Contacts QIAGEN N.V.:
Corporate Communications
John Gilardi, Tel: +49 2103 29 11711; john.gilardi@qiagen.com
26-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|QIAGEN N.V.
|Hulsterweg 82
|5912 PL Venlo
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|+31 7735566 - 00
|Fax:
|+31 77 35566-58
|E-mail:
|qiagen@qiagen.com
|Internet:
|www.qiagen.com
|ISIN:
|NL0012169213
|WKN:
|A2DKCH
|Indices:
|DAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Chicago, NYSE, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1336059
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1336059 26-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu QIAGEN N.V.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu QIAGEN N.V.mehr Analysen
|27.04.22
|QIAGEN Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.22
|QIAGEN Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.22
|QIAGEN Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|14.04.22
|QIAGEN Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.04.22
|QIAGEN Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.04.22
|QIAGEN Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.22
|QIAGEN Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.22
|QIAGEN Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|14.04.22
|QIAGEN Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.04.22
|QIAGEN Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.04.22
|QIAGEN Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.04.22
|QIAGEN Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|14.04.22
|QIAGEN Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.04.22
|QIAGEN Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|17.02.22
|QIAGEN Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|17.02.21
|QIAGEN Verkaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|14.12.20
|QIAGEN Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|10.12.20
|QIAGEN Verkaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|24.11.20
|QIAGEN Verkaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|11.11.20
|QIAGEN Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.04.22
|QIAGEN Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.02.22
|QIAGEN Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.02.22
|QIAGEN Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.12.21
|QIAGEN Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.21
|QIAGEN Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|QIAGEN N.V.
|42,88
|1,49%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung: Wall Street geht uneins in den Feierabend -- ATX schließt deutlich fester -- DAX beendet Handel mit kleinem Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte zur Wochenmitte zu, während der deutsche Leitindex zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten pendelte. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich im Mittwochshandel schwankungsanfällig. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch uneinheitlich.