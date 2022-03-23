DGAP-Adhoc: RAVENO Capital AG: Appointment of new sole managing director

DGAP-Ad-hoc: RAVENO Capital AG / Key word(s): Personnel

RAVENO Capital AG: Appointment of new sole managing director



23-March-2022 / 18:32 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Appointment of new sole managing director



Frankfurt am Main, 23 March 2022. RAVENO Capital AG (formerly Tuff Group AG), Frankfurt am Main, Germany, hereby announces that its previous sole managing director, Mr Ganesh Paulraj, notified the supervisory board today that he is resigning from his position effective today. With resolution of today the supervisory board appointed Mr Dimitri Papadopoulos as new sole managing director of the company.

Further information:

RAVENO Capital AG

Investor Relations

info@ravenocapital.de

