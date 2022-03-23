DGAP-Adhoc: RAVENO Capital AG: Appointment of new sole managing director

23.03.2022 18:32:37

RAVENO Capital AG: Appointment of new sole managing director

23-March-2022 / 18:32 CET/CEST
Frankfurt am Main, 23 March 2022. RAVENO Capital AG (formerly Tuff Group AG), Frankfurt am Main, Germany, hereby announces that its previous sole managing director, Mr Ganesh Paulraj, notified the supervisory board today that he is resigning from his position effective today. With resolution of today the supervisory board appointed Mr Dimitri Papadopoulos as new sole managing director of the company.
 

Further information:
RAVENO Capital AG
Investor Relations
info@ravenocapital.de

 

Language: English
Company: RAVENO Capital AG
Taunusanlage 9-10
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
E-mail: info@ravenocapital.de
Internet: www.ravenocapital.de
ISIN: DE000A161N22
WKN: A161N2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard)
