|
30.06.2022 15:15:37
DGAP-Adhoc: RAVENO Capital AG: Last postponement of publication of audited consolidated financial statements 2021 due to continuing ongoing annual audit
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: RAVENO Capital AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Last postponement of the publication of the audited consolidated financial statements 2021 due to continuing ongoing annual audit
Frankfurt, June 30, 2022 - RAVENO Capital AG (RAVENO) has been informed by its auditor Mazars GmbH & Co. KG, Berlin that the ongoing audit procedures cannot be fully completed by June 30, 2022 as communicated in the ad-hoc dated May 30, 2022.
From today's perspective, the company expects the audited annual financial statements for 2021 to be published by July 31, 2022 at the latest.
Further information:
30-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RAVENO Capital AG
|Taunusanlage 9-10
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@ravenocapital.de
|Internet:
|www.ravenocapital.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N22
|WKN:
|A161N2
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|1388033
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1388033 30-Jun-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!