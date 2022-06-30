Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.06.2022 15:15:37

DGAP-Adhoc: RAVENO Capital AG: Last postponement of publication of audited consolidated financial statements 2021 due to continuing ongoing annual audit

DGAP-Ad-hoc: RAVENO Capital AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
RAVENO Capital AG: Last postponement of publication of audited consolidated financial statements 2021 due to continuing ongoing annual audit

30-Jun-2022 / 15:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Last postponement of the publication of the audited consolidated financial statements 2021 due to continuing ongoing annual audit

Frankfurt, June 30, 2022 - RAVENO Capital AG (RAVENO) has been informed by its auditor Mazars GmbH & Co. KG, Berlin that the ongoing audit procedures cannot be fully completed by June 30, 2022 as communicated in the ad-hoc dated May 30, 2022.

From today's perspective, the company expects the audited annual financial statements for 2021 to be published by July 31, 2022 at the latest.

Further information:
RAVENO Capital AG
Investor Relations
info@ravenocapital.de

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

30-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RAVENO Capital AG
Taunusanlage 9-10
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
E-mail: info@ravenocapital.de
Internet: www.ravenocapital.de
ISIN: DE000A161N22
WKN: A161N2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard)
EQS News ID: 1388033

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1388033  30-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

