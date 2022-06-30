DGAP-Adhoc: RAVENO Capital AG: Last postponement of publication of audited consolidated financial statements 2021 due to continuing ongoing annual audit

DGAP-Ad-hoc: RAVENO Capital AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

RAVENO Capital AG: Last postponement of publication of audited consolidated financial statements 2021 due to continuing ongoing annual audit



30-Jun-2022 / 15:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

Last postponement of the publication of the audited consolidated financial statements 2021 due to continuing ongoing annual audit

Frankfurt, June 30, 2022 - RAVENO Capital AG (RAVENO) has been informed by its auditor Mazars GmbH & Co. KG, Berlin that the ongoing audit procedures cannot be fully completed by June 30, 2022 as communicated in the ad-hoc dated May 30, 2022.

From today's perspective, the company expects the audited annual financial statements for 2021 to be published by July 31, 2022 at the latest.

Further information:

RAVENO Capital AG

Investor Relations

info@ravenocapital.de