DGAP-Adhoc: RAVENO Capital AG: Management Board to be reduced in size

DGAP-Ad-hoc: RAVENO Capital AG / Key word(s): Personnel

RAVENO Capital AG: Management Board to be reduced in size



23-Feb-2022 / 18:56 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Management Board to be reduced in size



Frankfurt am Main, February 23, 2022: RAVENO Capital AG, formerly



Ganesh Paulraj, Member of the Managing Board

RAVENO Capital AG

Taunusanlage 9-10

60329 Frankfurt am Main



Frankfurt am Main, February 23, 2022: RAVENO Capital AG, formerly Tuff Group AG, Frankfurt am Main, announces that the two members of the Executive Board Natarajan Paulraj and Vinodkumar Pillai have informed the Supervisory Board of the company today that they will resign their mandate effective February 24, 2022. Thus, in the future, the Executive Board will consist of the remaining Ganesh Paulraj.Ganesh Paulraj, Member of the Managing BoardRAVENO Capital AGTaunusanlage 9-1060329 Frankfurt am Main 23-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de