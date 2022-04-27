DGAP-Adhoc: RAVENO Capital AG: Postponement of publication of audited consolidated financial statements 2021 due to ongoing annual audit

DGAP-Ad-hoc: RAVENO Capital AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

RAVENO Capital AG: Postponement of publication of audited consolidated financial statements 2021 due to ongoing annual audit



27-Apr-2022 / 15:29 CET/CEST

Frankfurt, April 27, 2022 - RAVENO Capital AG (RAVENO) has been informed by its auditor Mazars GmbH & Co. KG, Berlin that the ongoing audit procedures cannot be fully completed by April 30, 2022 as expected.

One of the main reasons for the delay is the ongoing audit by the local auditor KLP LLP, Singapore of the subsidiary Tuff Offshore Engineering Pte. Ltd., Singapore, which is still to be fully consolidated by December 31, 2021.

From today's perspective, the company assumes that a publication of the audited annual financial statements 2021 will take place by May 31, 2022 at the latest.

