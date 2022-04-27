|
27.04.2022 15:29:47
DGAP-Adhoc: RAVENO Capital AG: Postponement of publication of audited consolidated financial statements 2021 due to ongoing annual audit
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: RAVENO Capital AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
RAVENO Capital AG: Postponement of publication of audited consolidated financial statements 2021 due to ongoing annual audit
Frankfurt, April 27, 2022 - RAVENO Capital AG (RAVENO) has been informed by its auditor Mazars GmbH & Co. KG, Berlin that the ongoing audit procedures cannot be fully completed by April 30, 2022 as expected.
One of the main reasons for the delay is the ongoing audit by the local auditor KLP LLP, Singapore of the subsidiary Tuff Offshore Engineering Pte. Ltd., Singapore, which is still to be fully consolidated by December 31, 2021.
From today's perspective, the company assumes that a publication of the audited annual financial statements 2021 will take place by May 31, 2022 at the latest.
Further information:
27-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RAVENO Capital AG
|Taunusanlage 9-10
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@ravenocapital.de
|Internet:
|www.ravenocapital.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N22
|WKN:
|A161N2
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|1337213
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1337213 27-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!