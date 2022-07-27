Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.07.2022 12:07:34

DGAP-Adhoc: Rheinmetall AG: Rheinmetall updates annual sales guidance, earnings guidance confirmed

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Rheinmetall AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Development of Sales
Rheinmetall AG: Rheinmetall updates annual sales guidance, earnings guidance confirmed

27-Jul-2022 / 12:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Against the backdrop of persistently high risks with regard to the development of global automotive production, Rheinmetall is updating its sales guidance for fiscal 2022. The company now expects organic sales growth in the current fiscal year of around 15% to be at the lower end of the previous guidance range, which envisaged organic growth of between 15% and 20%.
The previous earnings guidance for fiscal 2022 is confirmed: Rheinmetall expects an improvement in operating result and an operating margin of over 11% in 2022.
 

Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 473-4300
Fax: +49 (0)211 473-4158
E-mail: dirk.winkels@rheinmetall.com
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com
ISIN: DE0007030009
WKN: 703000
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1407103

 
