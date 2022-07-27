|
27.07.2022 12:07:34
DGAP-Adhoc: Rheinmetall AG: Rheinmetall updates annual sales guidance, earnings guidance confirmed
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Rheinmetall AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Development of Sales
Against the backdrop of persistently high risks with regard to the development of global automotive production, Rheinmetall is updating its sales guidance for fiscal 2022. The company now expects organic sales growth in the current fiscal year of around 15% to be at the lower end of the previous guidance range, which envisaged organic growth of between 15% and 20%.
The previous earnings guidance for fiscal 2022 is confirmed: Rheinmetall expects an improvement in operating result and an operating margin of over 11% in 2022.
27-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rheinmetall AG
|Rheinmetall Platz 1
|40476 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 473-4300
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 473-4158
|E-mail:
|dirk.winkels@rheinmetall.com
|Internet:
|www.rheinmetall.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007030009
|WKN:
|703000
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1407103
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1407103 27-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!