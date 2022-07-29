|
29.07.2022 16:50:32
DGAP-Adhoc: ROY Asset Holding SE: postponement of publication of the 2021 annual financial statements
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ROY Asset Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The Board of Directors of ROY Asset Holding has been informed by your auditor bdp ( Berlin ) that the ongoing audit process of the Company for the financial year ending 31.December 2021 continues to be delayed due to the following reasons....
1. the former CEO of the Group, left without proper handover of accounting information in August 2021.
2. the implementation of COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control measures in Hong Kong is delaying the audit process.
From today's perspective, the Company expects that the audited financial statements for 2021 will be published latest until 30. November 2022.
Contact:
Matthias Herrmann
Managing Director
ROY Asset Holding SE
Gießener Str. 42
35410 Hungen
Tel. +49 (0)69 710455155
Fax +49 (0)69 710455450
