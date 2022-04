DGAP-Adhoc: ROY Asset Holding SE: Successful conclusion of a social plan and reconciliation of interests at Dekoramik Klingenberg GmbH

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ROY Asset Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ROY Asset Holding SE: Successful conclusion of a social plan and reconciliation of interests at Dekoramik Klingenberg GmbH



21-Apr-2022 / 14:54 CET/CEST

Successful conclusion of a social plan and reconciliation of interests at Dekoramik Klingenberg GmbH



ROY Asset Holding AG hereby announces that its subsidiary, Klingenberg Dekoramik GmbH, has successfully

concluded negotiations with the employees' representation on a social plan and the reconciliation of interests.



Both parties have agreed not to disclose the volume of the social plan.



