10.02.2022 19:09:30
DGAP-Adhoc: Rubean AG: Rubean and Cyclebit Group prepare strategic partnership
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Strategic Company Decision
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17(1) of the
Rubean and Cyclebit Group prepare strategic partnership
- Binding talks on subscription of a convertible loan in the volume of 3.4 million euros by Cyclebit for the purpose of financing
- Cyclebit also interested in increasing its shareholding through an exchange of shares
As part of the financing by CYCLEBIT, a convertible loan is to be issued, which can be converted at any time within the term of 24 months at a conversion price of EUR 12.50 per Rubean share or, if necessary, after six months after disbursement for a lower price calculated from the six-month average into a current total of 271,750 shares (currently corresponds to approx. 10% of the share capital). The implementation of the measure is, inter alia, subject to the approval of the shareholders of Rubean, which is to be obtained in the course of an extraordinary general meeting.
CYCLEBIT's interest may also include the acquisition or receipt of further shares by way of a direct or indirect exchange of shares following the above first step. The Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board will examine the further interest of CYCLEBIT in a larger shareholding in Rubean and will then decide to what extent this interest can be met.
Rubean AG, Munich
Munich, 10 February 2022
About CYCLEBIT GROUP: Founded in 2012, Cyclebit Group is a global payments and SaaS provider. Its core products include card acquiring, point-of-sale (POS) services and marketplace solutions. The company recently launched crypto and SoftPOS offerings, both billion-dollar industries in which the company is already a leader in select markets. In 2019, the company broke even and is currently growing profitably at an exponential rate.
About Rubean: Rubean AG is a 20-year established software developer in the financial sector. The company is now growing with the development of innovative mobile payment solutions. These include the mobile point-of-sale terminal solution PhonePOS, which was developed in cooperation with CCV. Rubean is listed on the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange as well as on the Frankfurt, Berlin and Düsseldorf OTC markets and on Tradegate and Quotrix.
If you have any questions, please contact:
10-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rubean AG
|Kistlerhofstr. 168
|81379 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|089-357560
|Fax:
|089-35756111
|E-mail:
|info@rubean.com
|Internet:
|www.rubean.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005120802
|WKN:
|512080
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1279373
