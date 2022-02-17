17.02.2022 10:44:16

DGAP-Adhoc: RWE AG: Executive Board raises overall earnings forecast for the full year 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
RWE AG: Executive Board raises overall earnings forecast for the full year 2022

17-Feb-2022 / 10:44 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Essen, 17 February 2022

The Executive Board adjusted the forecast for the full year 2022 due to a dynamic market environment from which a higher earnings contribution is assumed.

The RWE Group's adjusted EBITDA for 2022 is now anticipated to be between 3.6 and 4.0 billion (previously 3.3 to 3.6 billion). Adjusted EBITDA in the core business is anticipated to be between 2.9 and 3.3 billion (previously 2.75 to 3.05 billion). Adjusted EBIT is expected to range from 2.0 to 2.4 billion (previously 1.7 to 2.0 billion), with adjusted net income at 1.3 to 1.7 billion (previously 1.1 to 1.4 billion). The dividend target is 0.90 per share for fiscal 2022.

RWE will publish its Annual Report for the 2021 financial year on 15 March 2022.

Disclosed by Dr Ulrich Rust,
General Counsel
 

Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201-5179 0
Fax: +49 (0)201-5179 5005
E-mail: invest@rwe.com
Internet: www.rwe.com
ISIN: DE0007037129, Weitere ISINs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/, aufgelistet.,
WKN: 703712, Weitere WKNs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/ aufgelistet.
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Nachrichten zu RWE AG St.mehr Nachrichten