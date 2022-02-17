DGAP-Adhoc: RWE AG: Executive Board raises overall earnings forecast for the full year 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

RWE AG: Executive Board raises overall earnings forecast for the full year 2022



17-Feb-2022 / 10:44 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Essen, 17 February 2022



The Executive Board adjusted the forecast for the full year 2022 due to a dynamic market environment from which a higher earnings contribution is assumed.



The RWE Group's adjusted EBITDA for 2022 is now anticipated to be between 3.6 and 4.0 billion (previously 3.3 to 3.6 billion). Adjusted EBITDA in the core business is anticipated to be between 2.9 and 3.3 billion (previously 2.75 to 3.05 billion). Adjusted EBIT is expected to range from 2.0 to 2.4 billion (previously 1.7 to 2.0 billion), with adjusted net income at 1.3 to 1.7 billion (previously 1.1 to 1.4 billion). The dividend target is 0.90 per share for fiscal 2022.



RWE will publish its Annual Report for the 2021 financial year on 15 March 2022.



Disclosed by Dr Ulrich Rust,

General Counsel



