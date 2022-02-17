|
17.02.2022 10:44:16
DGAP-Adhoc: RWE AG: Executive Board raises overall earnings forecast for the full year 2022
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Essen, 17 February 2022
The Executive Board adjusted the forecast for the full year 2022 due to a dynamic market environment from which a higher earnings contribution is assumed.
The RWE Group's adjusted EBITDA for 2022 is now anticipated to be between 3.6 and 4.0 billion (previously 3.3 to 3.6 billion). Adjusted EBITDA in the core business is anticipated to be between 2.9 and 3.3 billion (previously 2.75 to 3.05 billion). Adjusted EBIT is expected to range from 2.0 to 2.4 billion (previously 1.7 to 2.0 billion), with adjusted net income at 1.3 to 1.7 billion (previously 1.1 to 1.4 billion). The dividend target is 0.90 per share for fiscal 2022.
RWE will publish its Annual Report for the 2021 financial year on 15 March 2022.
Disclosed by Dr Ulrich Rust,
General Counsel
17-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201-5179 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201-5179 5005
|E-mail:
|invest@rwe.com
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007037129, Weitere ISINs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/, aufgelistet.,
|WKN:
|703712, Weitere WKNs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/ aufgelistet.
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1282161
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1282161 17-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!