26.01.2022 15:26:55
DGAP-Adhoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary earnings for fiscal 2021 exceed outlook
DGAP-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Essen, 26 January 2022
RWE's operational performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 exceeds expectations. In particular, the Hydro/Biomass/Gas segment as well as Supply & Trading performed far better towards year end than assumed. Overall, this resulted in an outperformance of the outlook for fiscal 2021, based on preliminary figures from the ongoing year-end closing process.
The following stated figures for fiscal 2021 are preliminary and unaudited:
Full results will be presented as planned on 15 March 2022. The dividend target remains at 0.90 per share for fiscal 2021.
Disclosed by Dr Ulrich Rust
General Counsel
