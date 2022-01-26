DGAP-Adhoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary earnings for fiscal 2021 exceed outlook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

RWE's operational performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 exceeds expectations. In particular, the Hydro/Biomass/Gas segment as well as Supply & Trading performed far better towards year end than assumed. Overall, this resulted in an outperformance of the outlook for fiscal 2021, based on preliminary figures from the ongoing year-end closing process.



The following stated figures for fiscal 2021 are preliminary and unaudited: Adjusted EBITDA of the RWE Group: 3,650 million (outlook: 3,000 to 3.400 million)

Adjusted EBITDA of the core business 2,761 million (outlook: 2,150 to 2,550 million)

Adjusted EBIT 2,185 million (outlook: 1,500 to 1,900 million)

Adjusted net income 1,569 million (outlook: 1,050 to 1,400 million)

Net debt: expected to be as of 31 December 2021 significantly below the level at end of September 2021, which was at 2.9 billion

Full results will be presented as planned on 15 March 2022. The dividend target remains at 0.90 per share for fiscal 2021.

Disclosed by Dr Ulrich Rust

