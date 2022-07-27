|
27.07.2022 16:08:41
DGAP-Adhoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE raises Group earnings forecast for fiscal 2022
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
In view of the business performance in the first half of 2022, the Executive Board of RWE AG has adjusted today its earnings forecast for the fiscal year 2022.
Adjusted EBITDA in the Hydro/Biomass/Gas division as well as in the Supply & Trading division reached an exceptionally high level of earnings in the first half year thanks to a strong operational performance.
RWE therefore increased the overall outlook for FY 2022.
For the entire RWE Group RWE anticipates now an adjusted EBITDA of 5.0 billion to 5.5 billion (previously 3.6 billion to 4.0 billion). Regarding the core business a range between 4.3 billion to 4.8 billion (previously 2.9 billion to 3.3 billion) is anticipated as adjusted EBITDA. The EBITDA forecast for the coal and nuclear business is unchanged.
For fiscal year 2023, RWE expects to continue the positive earnings trajectory. However, due to current uncertainty, a new earnings guidance 2023 exceeding the current guidance will be set at a later date.
RWE will publish its interim report for the first half of 2022 on 11 August 2022.
Disclosed by Dr Ulrich Rust, General Counsel
27-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201-5179 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201-5179 5005
|E-mail:
|invest@rwe.com
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007037129, Weitere ISINs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/, aufgelistet.,
|WKN:
|703712, Weitere WKNs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/ aufgelistet.
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1407317
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1407317 27-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!