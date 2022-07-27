DGAP-Adhoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE raises Group earnings forecast for fiscal 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE raises Group earnings forecast for fiscal 2022



27-Jul-2022 / 16:08 CET/CEST

In view of the business performance in the first half of 2022, the Executive Board of RWE AG has adjusted today its earnings forecast for the fiscal year 2022.



Adjusted EBITDA in the Hydro/Biomass/Gas division as well as in the Supply & Trading division reached an exceptionally high level of earnings in the first half year thanks to a strong operational performance.



RWE therefore increased the overall outlook for FY 2022.



For the entire RWE Group RWE anticipates now an adjusted EBITDA of 5.0 billion to 5.5 billion (previously 3.6 billion to 4.0 billion). Regarding the core business a range between 4.3 billion to 4.8 billion (previously 2.9 billion to 3.3 billion) is anticipated as adjusted EBITDA. The EBITDA forecast for the coal and nuclear business is unchanged.



For fiscal year 2023, RWE expects to continue the positive earnings trajectory. However, due to current uncertainty, a new earnings guidance 2023 exceeding the current guidance will be set at a later date.



RWE will publish its interim report for the first half of 2022 on 11 August 2022.



Disclosed by Dr Ulrich Rust, General Counsel



