|
05.05.2022 17:46:01
DGAP-Adhoc: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Group sales in Q1 2022 significantly above previous year Raise of sales guidance and specification of margin guidance for financial year 2022
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Disclosure of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)
SAF-HOLLAND SE: Group sales in Q1 2022 significantly above previous year Raise of sales guidance and specification of margin guidance for financial year 2022
SAF-HOLLAND SE is a leading international manufacturer of chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks and buses. The product range includes, among other things, axle and suspension systems for trailers as well as fifth wheels for trucks and coupling systems for trucks, trailers and semi-trailers. In addition, SAF-HOLLAND develops innovative products to increase the efficiency, safety and environmental friendliness of commercial vehicles. The focus here is on the digitalization and networking of trailers as well as the electrification of axles. The products and solutions are marketed under the brands SAF, Holland, V.Orlandi, TrailerMaster, Neway, KLL and York. SAF-HOLLAND supplies original equipment to vehicle manufacturers on six continents. In the aftermarket business, the company supplies spare parts to the manufacturers' service networks as well as to wholesalers and, through an extensive global distribution network, to end customers and service centers. Around 3,600 dedicated employees worldwide are already working on the future of the transport industry. SAF-HOLLAND shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2007 and are part of the SDAX selection index. For further information, please visit: www.safholland.com.
Contact:
Petra Mueller
Head of Investor Relations, Corporate and ESG Communications
SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Phone +49 6095 301-918
ir@safholland.de
05-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAF-HOLLAND SE
|Hauptstraße 26
|63856 Bessenbach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+496095301 - 918
|E-mail:
|ir@safholland.de
|Internet:
|www.safholland.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SAFH001
|WKN:
|SAFH00
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1345241
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1345241 05-May-2022 CET/CEST
SAF-HOLLAND SE Inhaber-Akt
|SAF-HOLLAND SE Inhaber-Akt
|7,81
|14,78%
