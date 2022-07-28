|
DGAP-Adhoc: SAF-HOLLAND SE publishes preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2022 and raises forecast for the full year
- Record sales in the second quarter of 2022 driven by all three regions
- Adjusted EBIT margin* at 8.0% due to strong performance in the Americas and APAC regions
- Increase in the forecast for Group sales and adjusted EBIT margin* for the 2022 financial year
Contact:
Michael Schickling
Deputy Head of Investor Relations, Corporate and ESG Communications
SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Phone +49 6095 301-617
ir@safholland.de
