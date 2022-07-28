DGAP-Adhoc: SAF-HOLLAND SE publishes preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2022 and raises forecast for the full year

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

SAF-HOLLAND SE publishes preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2022 and raises forecast for the full year



- Record sales in the second quarter of 2022 driven by all three regions

- Adjusted EBIT margin* at 8.0% due to strong performance in the Americas and APAC regions

- Increase in the forecast for Group sales and adjusted EBIT margin* for the 2022 financial year



Bessenbach, July 28, 2022. On a preliminary basis, SAF-HOLLAND SE increased Group sales in the second quarter of 2022 by 25.1% from EUR 323 million to EUR 404 million compared to the same quarter of the previous year. All three regions contributed to this new record sales.



Adjusted EBIT* improved by 28.5% to EUR 32.1 million in the period from April to June 2022 (Q2/2021: EUR 25.0 million). This corresponds to an adjusted EBIT margin* of 8.0% (Q2/2021: 7.8%). The Americas and APAC regions in particular contributed to this positive result.



Based on these preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2022, the Management Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE has today decided to increase the forecast for Group sales and the adjusted EBIT margin* for the financial year 2022. The effects of a possible massive energy shortage on Germany as a business location as a whole have not been taken into account, as they can currently neither be sufficiently determined nor reliably quantified.



Based on the existing order backlog and the expected macroeconomic and industry-specific conditions, as well as weighing up the potential risks and opportunities, the Management Board now expects Group sales for the 2022 financial year to be in the range of EUR 1.4 billion to EUR 1.5 billion (previously EUR 1.2 billion to EUR 1.35 billion).



Based on these assumptions, SAF-HOLLAND now also expects an adjusted EBIT margin* of 7.0% to 8.0% for the 2022 financial year (previously: 6.5% to 7.0%).



In order to support the strategic goals, the company continues to plan for investments in the range of 2% to 2.5% of turnover for the 2022 financial year.



The publication of the Half-Year Financial Report 2022 is still scheduled for August 11, 2022.



The indicators marked with * are so-called alternative performance indicators. A definition can be found in the Annual Report 2021 on page 73.

https://corporate.safholland.com/sites/default/files/reports/2021/saf-holland_se_annual_report_2021.pdf

