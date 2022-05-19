DGAP-Adhoc: SBF AG resolves capital increase of up to 10% of share capital to finance further growth

|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SBF AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
SBF AG resolves capital increase of up to 10% of share capital to finance further growth
Leipzig, May 19, 2022 The Management Board of SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22; WKN A2AAE2, "SBF") resolved today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital of the Company from currently 8,824,027 by up to 882,402 to up to 9,706,429 by issuing up to 882.402 new no-par value ordinary bearer shares, each with a pro rata amount of the share capital of the Company of 1.00 ("New Shares"), against cash contributions, making partial use of the existing authorised capital 2021 and excluding the subscription right of shareholders ("Capital Increase"). The New Shares carry full dividend rights from 1 January 2021.
