19.05.2022 17:46:10

DGAP-Adhoc: SBF AG resolves capital increase of up to 10% of share capital to finance further growth

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SBF AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
SBF AG resolves capital increase of up to 10% of share capital to finance further growth

19-May-2022 / 17:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR FORWARDING, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WHERE THE OFFERING OF SECURITIES IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS.

SBF AG resolves capital increase of up to 10% of share capital to finance further growth

Leipzig, May 19, 2022 The Management Board of SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22; WKN A2AAE2, "SBF") resolved today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital of the Company from currently 8,824,027 by up to 882,402 to up to 9,706,429 by issuing up to 882.402 new no-par value ordinary bearer shares, each with a pro rata amount of the share capital of the Company of 1.00 ("New Shares"), against cash contributions, making partial use of the existing authorised capital 2021 and excluding the subscription right of shareholders ("Capital Increase"). The New Shares carry full dividend rights from 1 January 2021.

The New Shares shall be placed exclusively with qualified investors by means of a private placement. The issue price was set at 9.40 per New Share. The New Shares shall subsequently be admitted to the existing listing on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Munich Stock Exchange (m:access) without a prospectus.

The net proceeds from the capital increase will be used to finance the further growth of SBF AG. This relates in particular to investments in the build-up of inventories, for research, sales and marketing as well as the possible acquisition of further majority stakes in companies in the SBF Group's area of business activity to further expand the value chain.

ICF BANK AG Wertpapierhandelsbank is acting as Sole Lead Manager and Sole Bookrunner for the transaction.

About SBF Group:
SBF is a listed supplier of LED lighting systems for rolling stock and industry. With its focus on energy-efficient LED lighting, SBF is benefiting from the megatrends of climate protection and urbanization and expects double-digit growth rates in the coming years.

In the 'Rolling Stock' business area, SBF is a tier 1 supplier of complex ceiling and lighting systems for the world's leading rolling stock manufacturers. Strong technological competence, high vertical integration and customized customer solutions are the basis for a leading market position. In the 'Industrial Lighting' business area, SBF offers modern and smart LED systems for efficient lighting of roads, railroad stations and industrial plants.

For more information, visit https://www.sbf-ag.com.

Company contact:
SBF AG
Management Board
Zaucheweg 4
04316 Leipzig
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)341 65235 894
E-Mail: info@sbf-ag.com

Press contact:
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Alexander Neblung
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 60 91 86 70
E-Mail: sbf@kirchhoff.de

Important notice
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities of SBF AG. No public offering has been or will be made and no prospectus has been published in connection with the transaction. The New Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or with any securities regulatory authority of any state of the United States of America. The New Shares may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America.

 

19-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SBF AG
Zaucheweg 4
04316 Leipzig
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)341 65235894
E-mail: info@sbf-ag.com
Internet: www.sbf-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A2AAE22
WKN: A2AAE2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1357129

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1357129  19-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1357129&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

