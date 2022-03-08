DGAP-Adhoc: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler AG suspends its full-year Guidance for 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Forecast

HERZOGENAURACH | 8 March 2022 | Due to the major geopolitical and economic uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine, the Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG (ISIN DE000SHA0159, WKN SHA015) considers that it is currently impossible to reasonably guide for the financial year 2022 and hence suspends the guidance recently approved.

In the current unprecedented situation, it is impossible to assess at this stage how the conflict will develop and what economic and geopolitical impact it will consequently have on supply chains, in particular on the side of its customers, global automotive and industrial production, freight rates, raw material and energy prices, Inflation and the global GDP development. The Schaeffler Group will closely monitor the further developments as well as the direct and indirect impacts and publish a full-year guidance as soon as this is feasible.

When it approved the annual financial statements on 22 February 2022, the Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG had issued full-year guidance for 2022 (item 5.2 of the forecast report of the annual report 2021) that cannot be maintained due to the developments since the date of approval.

