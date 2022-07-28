DGAP-Adhoc: Schweizer Electronic AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2022 and adjustment of the forecast for the current financial year

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast

Schweizer Electronic AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2022 and adjustment of the forecast for the current financial year

Order backlog +26%

Sales increased by +9%

EBITDA ratio below expectations at -11%

Forecast adjusted

Schramberg, July 28, 2022 According to preliminary figures, the SCHWEIZER Group achieved consolidated sales of EUR 64.6 million in the first half of 2022 (first half of 2021: EUR 59.4 million). This corresponds to a sales growth of +8.8% compared to the same period last year. Thanks to a continued good order intake in the second quarter, the order backlog thus increased to EUR 242.4 million (31.12.2021: EUR 191.8 million).

The provisional EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation) amounted to EUR -7.1 million (first half of 2021: EUR -5.2 million). The EBITDA ratio is thus -11.0% (first half of 2021: -8.8%) and was therefore below our expectations.

The main cause is a delay in the positive effects of the measures introduced to improve earnings in the Chinese subsidiary.

Against the backdrop of the increased uncertainties over the course of the year, the Executive Board has decided to update the forecast for the current financial year. The Executive Board expects sales growth in the range of +5 to +15% (previously: +10 to +20%). The forecast for the EBITDA ratio has been adjusted to -4% to -8% (previously: +1% to -4%).

The investor discussions held to ensure sufficient liquidity for the Chinese subsidiary are making good progress. From todays perspective, the aim is to implement the capital measures in China in the second half of the year.

The final figures for the first half of 2022 will be announced on 5 August 2022 at https://schweizer.ag/investoren-und-medien/finanzberichte/downloads-berichte.

Explanations to Financial Figures are available at: https://schweizer.ag/en/investors-media/company-key-figures/explanations-financial-figures.

