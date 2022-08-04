DGAP-Adhoc: Scout24 SE increases guidance for the financial year 2022 for revenue growth to 13%-15% and for growth of EBITDA from ordinary activities to 10%-12%

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Scout24 SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Scout24 SE increases guidance for the financial year 2022 for revenue growth to 13%-15% and for growth of EBITDA from ordinary activities to 10%-12%



04-Aug-2022 / 09:24 CET/CEST

Scout24 SE increases guidance for the financial year 2022 for revenue growth to 13%-15% and for growth of EBITDA from ordinary activities to 10%-12%

Munich, 4 August 2022

The Management Board of Scout24 SE ("Company") decided in its meeting today to increase the guidance for consolidated year-on-year revenue growth for the financial year 2022 to a range of 13% to 15%. In addition, the Management Board raises its guidance regarding year-on-year growth in Group ordinary operating EBITDA1 for the 2022 financial year to a range of 10% to 12%.

In December 2021, the Company had guided Group revenue growth for the 2022 financial year in a range of 11% to 12%. In May 2022, this guidance was further specified to the upper end of this range. With regards to Group ordinary operating EBITDA, the guidance published in December 2021 was for a growth range of 6% to 8%, which was also narrowed down to the upper end in May 2022.

The developments in the German real estate market are currently having a positive overall effect on Scout24 product demand and thus on the Groups revenue development. According to preliminary indications, revenue growth in the first half of 2022 amounts to 14.7% compared to the same period of the previous year. This indicates that the relevance of the ImmoScout24 platform and the marketing capacities of the product offering are gaining momentum in the current market environment. The Management Board of the Company is very pleased with the operational and financial performance of the Scout24 Group in the first half of 2022 and sees this as confirmation of the Group's strategic orientation.

The higher expectation for Group ordinary operating EBITDA results from the improved revenue momentum, a more efficient product and marketing mix as well as additional economies of scale. According to preliminary indications, the growth rate for the first half of 2022 is +9.5% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The Company will publish its financial report for the second quarter of 2022 and the first six months of the financial year 2022 as scheduled on 9 August 2022. The figures mentioned in this announcement are not yet audited and therefore preliminary.

The Management Board

1 EBITDA from ordinary operations corresponds to EBITDA adjusted for non-operating effects, mainly expenses for share-based payments, M&A activities (realised and unrealised), reorganisation and other non-operating effects.