DGAP-Adhoc: secunet Security Networks AG acquires SysEleven GmbH

DGAP-Ad-hoc: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Takeover

secunet Security Networks AG acquires SysEleven GmbH



17-May-2022 / 13:06 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

secunet Security Networks AG acquires SysEleven GmbH

[Essen, Germany, 17 May 2022] secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650; secunet) acquires 100 percent of the shares in SysEleven GmbH (SysEleven). The purchase agreement for the acquisition of the cloud specialist was signed today. With the acquisition, secunet is significantly expanding its range of solutions in the areas of cloud and cloud security.

SysEleven is an independent German provider of Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Services, Managed Services and Managed Kubernetes. The company has its own open source based cloud infrastructure with ISO27001 certified data center locations in Germany (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) and provides MetaKube, a platform for the efficient management and optimization of computing, storage and network resources based on Kubernetes (Managed Kubernetes). The Berlin-based company employs more than 100 people and serves more than 175 customers in the German-speaking markets (DACH). The management of SysEleven will continue to operate as managing directors after the takeover.

The purchase price amounts to around 50 million euros and can be increased by a total of 15 million euros through performance-based components (earn-out) extending into 2024. The purchase price will be financed from the company's own funds. SysEleven achieved sales of around 15 million euros in 2021. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were around 1.3 million euros. secunet assumes that the acquisition will not have a significant impact on the forecast for the 2022 financial year.

