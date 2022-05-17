|
17.05.2022 13:06:29
DGAP-Adhoc: secunet Security Networks AG acquires SysEleven GmbH
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
secunet Security Networks AG acquires SysEleven GmbH
[Essen, Germany, 17 May 2022] secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650; secunet) acquires 100 percent of the shares in SysEleven GmbH (SysEleven). The purchase agreement for the acquisition of the cloud specialist was signed today. With the acquisition, secunet is significantly expanding its range of solutions in the areas of cloud and cloud security.
SysEleven is an independent German provider of Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Services, Managed Services and Managed Kubernetes. The company has its own open source based cloud infrastructure with ISO27001 certified data center locations in Germany (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) and provides MetaKube, a platform for the efficient management and optimization of computing, storage and network resources based on Kubernetes (Managed Kubernetes). The Berlin-based company employs more than 100 people and serves more than 175 customers in the German-speaking markets (DACH). The management of SysEleven will continue to operate as managing directors after the takeover.
The purchase price amounts to around 50 million euros and can be increased by a total of 15 million euros through performance-based components (earn-out) extending into 2024. The purchase price will be financed from the company's own funds. SysEleven achieved sales of around 15 million euros in 2021. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were around 1.3 million euros. secunet assumes that the acquisition will not have a significant impact on the forecast for the 2022 financial year.
Contact
secunet Security Networks AG
ISIN: DE0007276503
End of the communication
secunet Protecting Digital Infrastructures
More than 800 experts strengthen the digital sovereignty of governments, businesses and society. secunet's customers include German federal ministries, national and international organizations and more than 20 DAX-listed corporations. The company was established in 1997, is listed on the SDAX and generated revenues of 337.6 million euros in 2021.
secunet is IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the Alliance for Cyber Security.
17-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|secunet Security Networks AG
|Kurfürstenstr. 58
|45138 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201 - 5454 - 1227
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201 - 5454 - 1228
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@secunet.com
|Internet:
|www.secunet.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007276503
|WKN:
|727650
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1354601
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1354601 17-May-2022 CET/CEST
