08.03.2022 17:21:17
DGAP-Adhoc: secunet Security Networks AG: Proposal for the appropriation of profits for the 2021 financial year
DGAP-Ad-hoc: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
secunet Security Networks AG: Proposal for the appropriation of profits for the 2021 financial year
[Essen, Germany, 8 March 2022] Based on the preliminary, unaudited results for the past financial year 2021 and taking into account the discussions held with the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650; secunet) today decided to submit to the Supervisory Board a proposal for the appropriation of profits for the Annual General Meeting, which provides a dividend payment of 5.38 euros per dividend-bearing share (previous year: 2.54 euros). This proposal comprises a regular dividend of 3.37 euros per share and an additional special dividend of 2.01 euros per share. With the proposal to distribute a special dividend, the Management Board takes into account the good business development in 2021 and the solid liquidity situation. The payment of this special dividend does not restrict secunet in its business strategy, which is geared towards profitable and sustainable growth.
The proposal for the appropriation of profits is still subject to the final approval by the Supervisory Board. If the Supervisory Board grants its approval, the proposal for the appropriation of profits will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting on 25 May 2022 for resolution.
Contact
secunet Security Networks AG
ISIN: DE0007276503
End of the communication
secunet - Protecting Digital Infrastructures
More than 700 experts strengthen the digital sovereignty of governments, businesses and society. secunet's customers include German federal ministries, national and international organizations and more than 20 DAX-listed corporations. The company was established in 1997, is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and generated revenues of 337.6 million euros in 2021 (preliminary business results as at January 21st, 2022).
secunet is IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the Alliance for Cyber Security.
08-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|secunet Security Networks AG
|Kurfürstenstr. 58
|45138 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201 - 5454 - 1227
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201 - 5454 - 1228
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@secunet.com
|Internet:
|www.secunet.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007276503
|WKN:
|727650
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1297525
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1297525 08-March-2022 CET/CEST
