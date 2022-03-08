DGAP-Adhoc: secunet Security Networks AG: Proposal for the appropriation of profits for the 2021 financial year

08.03.2022 17:21:17

08-March-2022 / 17:21 CET/CEST
[Essen, Germany, 8 March 2022] Based on the preliminary, unaudited results for the past financial year 2021 and taking into account the discussions held with the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650; secunet) today decided to submit to the Supervisory Board a proposal for the appropriation of profits for the Annual General Meeting, which provides a dividend payment of 5.38 euros per dividend-bearing share (previous year: 2.54 euros). This proposal comprises a regular dividend of 3.37 euros per share and an additional special dividend of 2.01 euros per share. With the proposal to distribute a special dividend, the Management Board takes into account the good business development in 2021 and the solid liquidity situation. The payment of this special dividend does not restrict secunet in its business strategy, which is geared towards profitable and sustainable growth.

The proposal for the appropriation of profits is still subject to the final approval by the Supervisory Board. If the Supervisory Board grants its approval, the proposal for the appropriation of profits will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting on 25 May 2022 for resolution.

Contact
Philipp Gröber
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 201 5454 3937
Fax: +49 201 5454 0
e-mail: investor.relations@secunet.com

secunet Security Networks AG
Kurfürstenstrasse 58
45138 Essen, Germany

ISIN: DE0007276503
WKN: 727650
Listed: regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); OTC market in Berlin-Bremen, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich and Stuttgart

secunet - Protecting Digital Infrastructures
In an increasingly networked world, Germany's leading cyber security company, secunet offers a combination of products and consulting services, robust digital infrastructures and the highest level of security for data, applications and digital identities. secunet specializes in areas with unique security requirements, like the cloud, IIoT, eGovernment and eHealth. With secunet's security solutions, companies can comply with the highest security standards in digitization projects and advance their digital transformation.

More than 700 experts strengthen the digital sovereignty of governments, businesses and society. secunet's customers include German federal ministries, national and international organizations and more than 20 DAX-listed corporations. The company was established in 1997, is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and generated revenues of 337.6 million euros in 2021 (preliminary business results as at January 21st, 2022).

secunet is IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the Alliance for Cyber Security.

Further information can be found at www.secunet.com

