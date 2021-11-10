DGAP-Adhoc: SFC Energy AG: EBIT forecast for 2021 above expectations - Adjustment of forecast

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

10-Nov-2021 / 10:27 CET/CEST

SFC Energy AG: EBIT forecast for 2021 above expectations - Adjustment of forecast

Brunnthal/Munich, 10 November 2021 - SFC Energy AG (also "Company") saw a strong growth and an increased capacity utilization with an improved product mix in the third quarter of 2021. Despite some postponements in the delivery of products by the Company into the financial year 2022 due to the delayed supply of individual components, key earnings figures of the group in this currently positive environment are above the Company's previous expectations. According to preliminary unaudited financial data, SFC Energy AG generated consolidated sales of approximately EUR 46.48 million in the first three quarters of the financial year 2021 (Q1 to Q3 of previous year: EUR 39.21 million); adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 5.79 million in the first three quarters of 2021 (Q1 to Q3 of previous year: EUR 2.23 million).

Against this background, the Management Board concretises the forecast for the current fiscal year 2021 in terms of consolidated sales from previously EUR 61 million to EUR 70 million to now EUR 61 million to EUR 65 million and increases the forecast for EBITDA adjusted from previously EUR 4.75 million to EUR 6.0 million to now EUR 5.7 million to EUR 7.3 million and for EBIT adjusted from previously EUR 0.35 million to EUR 1.6 million to now EUR 1.6 million to EUR 3.1 million.

Further details and the final financial figures for the third quarter of 2021 will be published in the quarterly announcement as at 30 September 2021 on 15 November 2021.

SFC Energy IR Contact:

Susan Hoffmeister

Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com

Web: sfc.com

