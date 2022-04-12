DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: ACQUISITION OF 'FIRST A', A PIONEERING QUICK-COMMERCE PLAYER IN THE GERMAN PHARMACY MARKET.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Takeover

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: ACQUISITION OF 'FIRST A', A PIONEERING QUICK-COMMERCE PLAYER IN THE GERMAN PHARMACY MARKET.



12-Apr-2022 / 19:10 CET/CEST

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: ACQUISITION OF "FIRST A", A PIONEERING QUICK-COMMERCE PLAYER IN THE GERMAN PHARMACY MARKET. Strategic acquisition of one of Germany's pioneer in q-commerce that delivers pharmacy products door-to-door within 30 minutes.

Entry into the growing q-commerce market.

Complementing the launch of e-Rx through close partnerships with local pharmacies.

Strategic acquisition accelerates SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's customer-centric platform strategy and strengthens its position as one stop shop in the pharmacy space.

Sevenum, the Netherlands, 12 April 2022. Today,SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE acquired all shares of FIRST A. Founded as a start-up in Berlin in 2021, this company is now a leading quick-commerce delivery service in the pharmacy sector and offers medicine delivery within 30 minutes in five major German cities. Today, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE acquired 100 % of the shares of FIRST A. All three founders and the current management team will stay on board and the company is expected to continue to operate stand-alone in order to lead and to manage the growth of FIRST A. The purchase price consists of an amount due at closing and conditional performance-related earn-outs on the basis of pre-agreed financial KPIs over the coming four years, which combined sum to an expected double-digit million amount.

