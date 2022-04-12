|
12.04.2022 19:10:17
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: ACQUISITION OF 'FIRST A', A PIONEERING QUICK-COMMERCE PLAYER IN THE GERMAN PHARMACY MARKET.
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Takeover
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: ACQUISITION OF "FIRST A", A PIONEERING QUICK-COMMERCE PLAYER IN THE GERMAN PHARMACY MARKET.
Today, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE acquired 100 % of the shares of FIRST A. All three founders and the current management team will stay on board and the company is expected to continue to operate stand-alone in order to lead and to manage the growth of FIRST A. The purchase price consists of an amount due at closing and conditional performance-related earn-outs on the basis of pre-agreed financial KPIs over the coming four years, which combined sum to an expected double-digit million amount.
