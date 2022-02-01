|
01.02.2022 00:56:21
DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG: Public tender offer by GlobalWafers will not be completed as offer conditions have not been fulfilled within the applicable deadline
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Offer
Siltronic AG
Public tender offer by GlobalWafers will not be completed as offer conditions have not been fulfilled within the applicable deadline
Germany, Munich, February 1, 2022 - At the end of 31 January 2022, the deadline to obtain foreign investment approvals for the completion of the public tender offer by GlobalWafers GmbH has expired. GlobalWafers has informed Siltronic that within such deadline, a certificate of non-objection has not been issued nor is deemed to have been issued by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action. Therefore, the conditions for the completion of the tender offer have not been fulfilled. The tender offer will not be closed, but has expired.
The business combination agreement between GlobalWafers and Siltronic foresees that GlobalWafers shall pay a termination fee of EUR 50 million to Siltronic in the event of failure to obtain required regulatory approvals within the applicable deadlines.
Additional information
ISIN: DE000WAF3001 / DE000WAF3019
Contact:
Important Information
01-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siltronic AG
|Einsteinstr. 172
|81677 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 8564 3133
|Fax:
|+49 89 8564-3904
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@siltronic.com
|Internet:
|www.siltronic.com
|ISIN:
|DE000WAF3001
|WKN:
|WAF300
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1274895
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1274895 01-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Siltronic AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Siltronic AGmehr Analysen
|27.01.22
|Siltronic Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.01.22
|Siltronic Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.01.22
|Siltronic Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.01.22
|Siltronic Outperform
|Oddo BHF
|11.01.22
|Siltronic Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.01.22
|Siltronic Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.01.22
|Siltronic Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.01.22
|Siltronic Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.01.22
|Siltronic Outperform
|Oddo BHF
|11.01.22
|Siltronic Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.01.22
|Siltronic Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.01.22
|Siltronic Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.01.22
|Siltronic Outperform
|Oddo BHF
|10.12.20
|Siltronic buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.11.20
|Siltronic buy
|Oddo BHF
|22.01.21
|Siltronic verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|09.03.20
|Siltronic Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|05.02.20
|Siltronic Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.01.22
|Siltronic Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.01.22
|Siltronic Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.10.21
|Siltronic Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.10.21
|Siltronic Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.10.21
|Siltronic Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Siltronic AG
|116,25
|1,62%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen fahren letztlich Gewinne ein
Der ATX zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag im Januar mit Aufschlägen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es ebenfalls nach oben. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart in Grün. Anleger in Asien reagierten am Montag mit Käufen.