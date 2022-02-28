28.02.2022 14:30:31

DGAP-Adhoc: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft: SIMONA acquires leading UK manufacturer of PE pipe systems

SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft: SIMONA acquires leading UK manufacturer of PE pipe systems

28-Feb-2022 / 14:30 CET/CEST
Kirn, 28 February 2022. With effect from 28 February 2022, SIMONA AG has acquired 100 percent of the share capital of PEAK Pipe Systems Limited (PEAK), based in Chesterfield, United Kingdom, from BRIDGSTOCK Limited, a family-run holding company, also headquartered in Chesterfield.

PEAK is one of the UK's leading manufacturers of high-quality polyethylene pipe systems. For more than 50 years, PEAK has been providing innovative solutions for the growing UK infrastructure market, with a particular emphasis on electric and water utility sectors, as well as aquaculture. The company employs 66 people and generates revenue of approximately 40 million p.a.

The acquisition will underpin SIMONA Group's strategic realignment, the aim being to achieve a strong focus on applications, while supporting the Group in its efforts to achieve its growth targets in the infrastructure and aquaculture markets within the EMEA region. Furthermore, the Group's product portfolio in the UK will be expanded significantly as a result of the acquisition, while its overall position in this attractive, segregated market will be further improved.

With a solid level of profitability, high growth rates, an experienced management team, dedicated employees and a strong focus on quality and customer satisfaction, PEAK offers a high strategic fit for the SIMONA Group. Customers will benefit from an expanded product range, fast delivery times and system solutions from a single source.

