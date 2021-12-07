DGAP-Adhoc: SinnerSchrader AG: Accenture Digital Holdings requests merger squeeze-out

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SinnerSchrader AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Squeeze Out

SinnerSchrader AG: Accenture Digital Holdings requests merger squeeze-out



07-Dec-2021 / 15:11 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

Hamburg, 7. December 2021

Accenture Digital Holdings GmbH, the main shareholder of SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft, has informed the company that it intends to implement a merger of SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft as transferring entity into Accenture Digital Holdings Aktiengesellschaft, resulting from the imminent change of legal form of Accenture Digital Holdings GmbH into a stock corporation (Aktiengesellschaft), as acquiring entity and requested to engage in negotiations on the merger agreement. In this context, it requested that SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft's general meeting resolves within three months after conclusion of the merger agreement on the transfer of all shares held by the other shareholders (minority shareholders) of SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft to the main shareholder against payment of an adequate cash compensation.

According to Accenture Digital Holdings GmbH, it holds around 93.7 % of SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft's registered share capital and voting rights.

The management board of SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft intends to enter into negotiations with Accenture Digital Holdings GmbH on the conclusion of a merger agreement, in the context of which SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft's general meeting shall resolve on the squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft.

The Management Board

Contact:Thomas DyckhoffCFO+49 40 398855113thomas.dyckhoff@sinnerschrader.comVölckersstraße 3822775 Hamburg