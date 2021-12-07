|
07.12.2021 15:11:15
DGAP-Adhoc: SinnerSchrader AG: Accenture Digital Holdings requests merger squeeze-out
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SinnerSchrader AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Squeeze Out
SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft: Accenture Digital Holdings requests merger squeeze-out
Accenture Digital Holdings GmbH, the main shareholder of SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft, has informed the company that it intends to implement a merger of SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft as transferring entity into Accenture Digital Holdings Aktiengesellschaft, resulting from the imminent change of legal form of Accenture Digital Holdings GmbH into a stock corporation (Aktiengesellschaft), as acquiring entity and requested to engage in negotiations on the merger agreement. In this context, it requested that SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft's general meeting resolves within three months after conclusion of the merger agreement on the transfer of all shares held by the other shareholders (minority shareholders) of SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft to the main shareholder against payment of an adequate cash compensation.
According to Accenture Digital Holdings GmbH, it holds around 93.7 % of SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft's registered share capital and voting rights.
The management board of SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft intends to enter into negotiations with Accenture Digital Holdings GmbH on the conclusion of a merger agreement, in the context of which SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft's general meeting shall resolve on the squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft.
The Management Board
Contact:
Thomas Dyckhoff
CFO
+49 40 398855113
thomas.dyckhoff@sinnerschrader.com
Völckersstraße 38
22775 Hamburg
07-Dec-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SinnerSchrader AG
|Völckersstraße 38
|22765 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 39 88 55-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 39 88 55-55
|E-mail:
|ir@sinnerschrader.com
|Internet:
|www.sinnerschrader.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005141907
|WKN:
|514190
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
|EQS News ID:
|1254879
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1254879 07-Dec-2021 CET/CEST
