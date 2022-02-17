DGAP-Adhoc: SinnerSchrader AG: Cash compensation for merger-related squeeze-out set at EUR 16.43 per share

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SinnerSchrader AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out

SinnerSchrader AG: Cash compensation for merger-related squeeze-out set at EUR 16.43 per share



17-Feb-2022 / 18:31 CET/CEST

Hamburg, February 17, 2022

On February 17, 2022, Accenture Digital Holdings Aktiengesellschaft has specified its transfer request of December 6, 2021, and informed SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft that it has set the cash compensation for the intended transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft to Accenture Digital Holdings Aktiengesellschaft in accordance with Section 62 para. 5 Transformation Act in conjunction with Section 327a et seq. Stock Corporation Act to EUR 16.43 per share of SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft within the scope of the squeeze-out under the Transformation Act.

According to its own information, Accenture Digital Holdings Aktiengesellschaft holds around 93.79% of the share capital and voting rights of SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft.

On February 14, 2022, the Merger Agreement between SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft as the transferring company and Accenture Digital Holdings Aktiengesellschaft as the acquiring company was concluded and notarized. The transfer resolution is to be passed at the Annual General Meeting of SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft on April 8, 2022.

The effectiveness of the squeeze-out under the Transformation Act still depends on the affirmative resolution of the Annual General Meeting of SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft and the registration of the transfer resolution and the merger in the commercial register of the registered office of Accenture Digital Holdings Aktiengesellschaft and SinnerSchrader Aktiengesellschaft, respectively.

Völckersstraße 3822775 Hamburg