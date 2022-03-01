01.03.2022 17:30:52

DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: The Management Board of Sixt SE proposes dividend of 3.70 euros per ordinary share and 3.72 euros per preference share for financial year 2021

Sixt SE: The Management Board of Sixt SE proposes dividend of 3.70 euros per ordinary share and 3.72 euros per preference share for financial year 2021

01-March-2022 / 17:30 CET/CEST
Pullach, 01 March 2022

Subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of Sixt SE plans to propose a dividend of 3.70 euros per ordinary share and 3.72 euros per preference share for the past financial year to the company's upcoming Annual General Meeting. This was resolved by the Management Board at today's meeting on the basis of the preliminary, unaudited results for financial year 2021. The proposed dividend is thus significantly higher than the market expectation (average current analyst estimate: 2.21 euros per ordinary share).

The reason for the increased dividend is the very positive development of both the business and earnings in 2021, which will be in the upper range of the most recent forecast for consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) and in the middle of the range for consolidated operating revenue.

Sixt SE will announce its preliminary figures for financial year 2021 as planned at the Annual Press Conference on
2 March 2022.

Note: "consolidated operating revenue" is not a key figure according to IFRS. Information on the composition of consolidated operating revenue is available in the 2020 Annual Report of Sixt SE on p. 23 (available at http://ir.sixt.eu).

 


Contact:
Nicole Schillinger
Head of Investor Relations
Sixt SE
Tel.: +49 (0)89 74444-5104
Email: investorrelations@sixt.com

Language: English
Company: Sixt SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 74444-5104
Fax: +49 (0)89 74444-85104
E-mail: investorrelations@sixt.com
Internet: http://ir.sixt.eu
ISIN: DE0007231326, DE0007231334 Sixt Vorzüge, DE000A1K0656 Sixt Namensaktien, DE000A2BPDU2 Sixt-Anleihe 2016/2022, DE000A2G9HU0 Sixt-Anleihe 2018/2024, DE000A3H2UX0 Sixt-Anleihe 2020/2024
WKN: 723132
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1291653

 
