01.03.2022 17:30:52
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: The Management Board of Sixt SE proposes dividend of 3.70 euros per ordinary share and 3.72 euros per preference share for financial year 2021
Sixt SE: The Management Board of Sixt SE proposes dividend of 3.70 euros per ordinary share and 3.72 euros per preference share for financial year 2021
Pullach, 01 March 2022
Subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of Sixt SE plans to propose a dividend of 3.70 euros per ordinary share and 3.72 euros per preference share for the past financial year to the company's upcoming Annual General Meeting. This was resolved by the Management Board at today's meeting on the basis of the preliminary, unaudited results for financial year 2021. The proposed dividend is thus significantly higher than the market expectation (average current analyst estimate: 2.21 euros per ordinary share).
The reason for the increased dividend is the very positive development of both the business and earnings in 2021, which will be in the upper range of the most recent forecast for consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) and in the middle of the range for consolidated operating revenue.
Sixt SE will announce its preliminary figures for financial year 2021 as planned at the Annual Press Conference on
Note: "consolidated operating revenue" is not a key figure according to IFRS. Information on the composition of consolidated operating revenue is available in the 2020 Annual Report of Sixt SE on p. 23 (available at http://ir.sixt.eu).
