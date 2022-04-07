|
07.04.2022 20:26:27
DGAP-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG expects significant quarterly earnings growth
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
SMT Scharf AG expects significant quarterly earnings growth
Hamm, April 7, 2022 - SMT Scharf AG (German Securities Code (WKN): 575198; ISIN: DE0005751986) announces that it has learned today that it will be able to release provisions of around EUR 4 million. This will increase consolidated operating profit (EBIT) for the first quarter of 2022 by the same amount. These provisions had been formed in connection with potential services to be rendered to customers. It has now become apparent that these services are not to be rendered in full.
Given the Covid-19 pandemic and especially in relation to the further rise in volatility in connection with the Russia-Ukraine situation, the company had not issued quantitative revenue and earnings guidance for the 2022 fiscal year, despite a fundamentally positive business outlook.
07-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMT Scharf AG
|Römerstrasse 104
|59075 Hamm
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 2381 960-01
|Fax:
|+49 2381 960-311
|E-mail:
|info@smtscharf.com
|Internet:
|www.smtscharf.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005751986
|WKN:
|575198
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1323461
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1323461 07-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SMT Scharf AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu SMT Scharf AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SMT Scharf AG
|11,15
|4,21%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEntspannung am Ölmarkt: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Zuwächsen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Freitag kräftig an. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich im Freitagshandel uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost zeigten sich Anleger am letzten Handelstag der Woche zurückhaltend, dennoch standen am Ende mehrheitlich grüne Vorzeichen.