DGAP-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG expects significant quarterly earnings growth

SMT Scharf AG expects significant quarterly earnings growth

Hamm, April 7, 2022 - SMT Scharf AG (German Securities Code (WKN): 575198; ISIN: DE0005751986) announces that it has learned today that it will be able to release provisions of around EUR 4 million. This will increase consolidated operating profit (EBIT) for the first quarter of 2022 by the same amount. These provisions had been formed in connection with potential services to be rendered to customers. It has now become apparent that these services are not to be rendered in full.

Given the Covid-19 pandemic and especially in relation to the further rise in volatility in connection with the Russia-Ukraine situation, the company had not issued quantitative revenue and earnings guidance for the 2022 fiscal year, despite a fundamentally positive business outlook.



