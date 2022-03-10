|
10.03.2022 13:25:56
DGAP-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG expects to significantly exceed revenue guidance for 2021
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
SMT Scharf AG expects to significantly exceed revenue guidance for 2021
Hamm, March 10, 2022 - SMT Scharf AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 575198, ISIN DE0005751986) has announced that, as part of the preparation of its 2021 consolidated financial statements, consolidated revenue for the 2021 fiscal year is expected to amount to EUR 85.9 million on the basis of preliminary results (2020: EUR 50.2 million). SMT Scharf has thereby significantly exceeded its revenue guidance for 2021, which the company last raised in September. Accordingly, the company most recently expected consolidated revenue in a range between EUR 75 million and EUR 80 million.
In addition, SMT Scharf achieved consolidated operating earnings (EBIT) of EUR 11.2 million in the 2021 fiscal year on the basis of preliminary results (2020: EUR -8.1 million). With this significant year-on-year earnings growth, SMT Scharf slightly exceeded its most recent EBIT guidance for 2021, comprising a range of between EUR 9 million and EUR 11 million.
The considerable year-on-year revenue and earnings growth in 2021 reflects the fact that both the new equipment business and the highly profitable after-sales business reported very strong growth in the target markets worldwide, despite restrictions due to COVID-19. This was achieved not least thanks to the first China III approval granted to a non-Chinese company and the resultant revenue recognition in the third and fourth quarters.
10-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMT Scharf AG
|Römerstrasse 104
|59075 Hamm
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 2381 960-01
|Fax:
|+49 2381 960-311
|E-mail:
|info@smtscharf.com
|Internet:
|www.smtscharf.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005751986
|WKN:
|575198
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1299643
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1299643 10-March-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!