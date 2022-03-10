DGAP-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG expects to significantly exceed revenue guidance for 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

SMT Scharf AG expects to significantly exceed revenue guidance for 2021



10-March-2022 / 13:25 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

Hamm, March 10, 2022 - SMT Scharf AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 575198, ISIN DE0005751986) has announced that, as part of the preparation of its 2021 consolidated financial statements, consolidated revenue for the 2021 fiscal year is expected to amount to EUR 85.9 million on the basis of preliminary results (2020: EUR 50.2 million). SMT Scharf has thereby significantly exceeded its revenue guidance for 2021, which the company last raised in September. Accordingly, the company most recently expected consolidated revenue in a range between EUR 75 million and EUR 80 million.

In addition, SMT Scharf achieved consolidated operating earnings (EBIT) of EUR 11.2 million in the 2021 fiscal year on the basis of preliminary results (2020: EUR -8.1 million). With this significant year-on-year earnings growth, SMT Scharf slightly exceeded its most recent EBIT guidance for 2021, comprising a range of between EUR 9 million and EUR 11 million.

The considerable year-on-year revenue and earnings growth in 2021 reflects the fact that both the new equipment business and the highly profitable after-sales business reported very strong growth in the target markets worldwide, despite restrictions due to COVID-19. This was achieved not least thanks to the first China III approval granted to a non-Chinese company and the resultant revenue recognition in the third and fourth quarters.



Contact

Investor Relations

cometis AG

Thorben Burbach

Phone: +49 (0) 611 - 205855-23

Fax: +49 (0) 611 - 205855-66

Email: burbach@cometis.de