22.08.2022 17:53:42

DGAP-Adhoc: SNP SE: Prof. Dr. Claus E. Heinrich Steps down from the Board of Directors for Personal Reasons

22-Aug-2022 / 17:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Heidelberg, August 22, 2022 The Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, Prof. Dr. Claus E. Heinrich, has informed the Board of Directors today that he is stepping down from his position as a member of the Board of Directors of the company for personal reasons with effect from September 30, 2022.

The Board of Directors will immediately begin the search for a new member and will elect a new Chairman once a new member has been appointed.

SNP contact:

Marcel Wiskow
Director lnvestor Relations
Tel. +49 6221 6425-637
Email: marcel.wiskow@snpgroup.com

 

22-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Speyerer Str. 4
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1425607

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1425607  22-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

