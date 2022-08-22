|
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP SE: Prof. Dr. Claus E. Heinrich Steps down from the Board of Directors for Personal Reasons
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel
SNP SE: Prof. Dr. Claus E. Heinrich Steps down from the Board of Directors for Personal Reasons
Heidelberg, August 22, 2022 The Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, Prof. Dr. Claus E. Heinrich, has informed the Board of Directors today that he is stepping down from his position as a member of the Board of Directors of the company for personal reasons with effect from September 30, 2022.
The Board of Directors will immediately begin the search for a new member and will elect a new Chairman once a new member has been appointed.
