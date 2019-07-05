DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Management Board changes

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Management Board changes



05-Jul-2019

Steinhoff - Management Board changes

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" or "Steinhoff") and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

Steinhoff announces that Philip Dieperink will step down, by mutual consent, from both his membership of the Management Board of Steinhoff and as CFO on 31 August 2019 after the 2019 AGM. Following a handover period, he will leave the Steinhoff Group on 31 December 2019. Philip will be succeeded as CFO by Theodore de Klerk, currently Operations Director and member of the Management Board.

The Nominations Committee engaged the services of an external company to help identify and select a new CFO. Having evaluated a number of internal and external candidates, the Nominations Committee recommended, and the Supervisory Board approved, the designation of Theodore de Klerk, the current Operations Director and member of the Management Board, to replace Philip as CFO. Theo has been with the Group in various positions since 2003 and is well-qualified for the post. Theo will assume his new this position with effect from 1 September 2019.

Stellenbosch, 5 July 2019