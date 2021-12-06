DGAP-Adhoc: STEMMER IMAGING aims for double-digit revenue growth and EBITDA of over EUR 20 million in 2022 and raises EBITDA prognosis for the 2021 fiscal year

DGAP-Ad-hoc: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast

Puchheim, December 06, 2021

Puchheim, December 06, 2021 - At today's meeting, the Supervisory Board of STEMMER IMAGING AG (ISIN DE000A2G9MZ9 / GSIN A2G9MZ) approved the 2022 planning presented by the Executive Board. Based on the continued implementation of the recently presented Group strategy, the company is aiming for repeated double-digit percentage revenue growth and a Group EBITDA of over EUR 20 million for the 2022 fiscal year.

Based on the current year-to-date results for 2021 and the visibility for the remainder of the year, the Executive Board of STEMMER IMAGING AG raises the EBITDA prognosis last published on November 10. STEMMER IMAGING confirms the revenue prognosis at the upper end of the range of EUR 123-131 million and increases the EBITDA forecast range to EUR 16.3-17.0 million (previously at least at the upper end of the range of EUR 12.2-15.4 million).

The publication of the 2021 financial report is planned for March 31, 2022.

