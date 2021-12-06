|
DGAP-Adhoc: STEMMER IMAGING aims for double-digit revenue growth and EBITDA of over EUR 20 million in 2022 and raises EBITDA prognosis for the 2021 fiscal year
DGAP-Ad-hoc: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Puchheim, December 06, 2021
Based on the current year-to-date results for 2021 and the visibility for the remainder of the year, the Executive Board of STEMMER IMAGING AG raises the EBITDA prognosis last published on November 10. STEMMER IMAGING confirms the revenue prognosis at the upper end of the range of EUR 123-131 million and increases the EBITDA forecast range to EUR 16.3-17.0 million (previously at least at the upper end of the range of EUR 12.2-15.4 million).
The publication of the 2021 financial report is planned for March 31, 2022.
Contact:
STEMMER IMAGING AG
06-Dec-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STEMMER IMAGING AG
|Gutenbergstr. 9-13
|82178 Puchheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 80902-196
|E-mail:
|ir@stemmer-imaging.com
|Internet:
|www.stemmer-imaging.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2G9MZ9
|WKN:
|A2G9MZ
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1254605
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1254605 06-Dec-2021 CET/CEST
