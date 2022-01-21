DGAP-Adhoc: STS Group AG: Change in the Management Board

21.01.2022 11:53:20

Hallbergmoos/Munich, January 21, 2022. STS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), a global systems supplier for the automotive industry listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse), announces changes to the company's Management Board.

The sole member of the Management Board, Mr. Andreas Becker, will resign from office by mutual agreement as of January 31, 2022. Mr. Becker will continue to be associated with the Adler Pelzer Group. The Supervisory Board of STS Group AG and Mr. Becker have mutually agreed on this today. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Becker for his successful work as a member of the Management Board following the completion of the takeover of STS Group AG.

Mr. Alberto Buniato, President NAFTA Adler Pelzer Group & Director Corporate Purchasing Adler Pelzer Group, was appointed by the Supervisory Board with effect from February 1, 2022 as sole member of the Management Board.


STS Group AG
Stefan Hummel
Head of Investor Relations
Kabeler Str. 4
58099 Hagen
ir@sts.group
www.sts.group

Language: English
