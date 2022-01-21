|
21.01.2022 11:53:20
DGAP-Adhoc: STS Group AG: Change in the Management Board
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: STS Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel
STS Group AG: Change in the Management Board
Hallbergmoos/Munich, January 21, 2022. STS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), a global systems supplier for the automotive industry listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse), announces changes to the company's Management Board.
The sole member of the Management Board, Mr. Andreas Becker, will resign from office by mutual agreement as of January 31, 2022. Mr. Becker will continue to be associated with the Adler Pelzer Group. The Supervisory Board of STS Group AG and Mr. Becker have mutually agreed on this today. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Becker for his successful work as a member of the Management Board following the completion of the takeover of STS Group AG.
Mr. Alberto Buniato, President NAFTA Adler Pelzer Group & Director Corporate Purchasing Adler Pelzer Group, was appointed by the Supervisory Board with effect from February 1, 2022 as sole member of the Management Board.
21-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STS Group AG
|Kabeler Str. 4
|58099 Hagen
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@sts.group
|Internet:
|https://sts.group
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNU68
|WKN:
|A1TNU6
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1271490
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1271490 21-Jan-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu STS Group AGmehr Nachrichten
|
21.01.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: STS Group AG: Change in the Management Board (EQS Group)
|
21.01.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: STS Group AG: Veränderung im Vorstand (EQS Group)
|
04.01.22
|DGAP-PVR: STS Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
15.12.21
|DGAP-PVR: STS Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
01.12.21
|DGAP-PVR: STS Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
29.08.19
|DGAP-DD: STS Group AG english (EQS Group)
|
29.08.19
|DGAP-DD: STS Group AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
09.08.19
|DGAP-DD: STS Group AG english (EQS Group)