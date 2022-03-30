DGAP-Adhoc: STS Group AG makes net profit of approximately EUR 1,374,000 for the financial year 2021 - proposed distribution of EUR 0.04 per share

30.03.2022 22:07:28

STS Group AG makes net profit of approximately EUR 1,374,000 for the financial year 2021 - proposed distribution of EUR 0.04 per share

Hallbergmoos/Munich, March 30, 2022. Today, in the course of the preparation of the annual financial statements for the financial year 2021, a provisional net profit of approximately EUR 1,374,000 (financial year 2020: EUR 0) has been confirmed by the Management Board of STS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The provisional net profit for the financial year 2021 arises from cost-saving measures, including the restructuring of the group headquarters, and the dividend paid by a foreign subsidiary of STS Group AG.

The Management Board intends to submit a proposal for the appropriation of profits to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 24, 2022, which provides for the distribution of a dividend in the amount of EUR 0.04 on each no par value share entitled to dividends for the financial year 2021. The planned total amount of the dividend for the financial year 2021, thus, amounts to EUR 260,000 (2020 financial year: EUR 0), which corresponds to the minimum dividend on each no par value share entitled to dividends pursuant to the German Stock Corporation Act. In addition, it will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting that the remaining amount of approximately EUR 1,114,000 transferred to retained profits in order to meet the planned further growth of STS Group AG and the upcoming investment requirements.

