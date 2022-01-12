DGAP-Adhoc: SÜSS MicroTec publishes the first preliminary figures for the 2021 financial year and adjusts the EBIT forecast

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast

SÜSS MicroTec publishes the first preliminary figures for the 2021 financial year and adjusts the EBIT forecast



12-Jan-2022

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Garching, January 12, 2022 - SUSS MicroTec today publishes the preliminary figures for order entry, sales and free cash flow for the entire 2021 financial year based on initial calculations. Order entry reached a new record level in 2021 and rose by approx. 20 percent compared to the previous year to a level of around EUR 336 million (previous year: EUR 281.1 million). All product lines were able to benefit from the ongoing strong customer demand, especially the product lines Bonder, Photomask Equipment, Mask Aliger and the SUSS MicroOptics business.

Preliminary sales for the year as a whole increased by 3.5 % over the previous year to around EUR 261 million (previous year: EUR 252.1 million). As a result, the expected sales level cannot be achieved and is below the previously published range of EUR 270 million to EUR 290 million for the full year 2021. Based on initial estimates, management expects that the lower sales level will have a correspondingly negative impact on the development of earnings and the EBIT margin because of an increased cost base due to the growth-related capacity expansion, which cannot be offset as planned. The estimate for the EBIT margin is therefore adjusted to a range of 8.0 % to 9.5 %. The estimate published so far ranged from 9 % to 11 %.

The free cash flow is still expected to be in a range of EUR 12 million to EUR 18 million.

The full annual financial report with final sales, earnings and order entry will be published on March 31, 2022.

