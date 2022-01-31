31.01.2022 07:39:16

DGAP-Adhoc: SURTECO GROUP SE: Preliminary sales and earnings for the 2021 financial year - EBIT likely to exceed forecast and market expectations

SURTECO GROUP SE: Preliminary sales and earnings for the 2021 financial year - EBIT likely to exceed forecast and market expectations

Buttenwiesen, 31January 2022

According to preliminary evaluations, SURTECO GROUP SE anticipates earnings before financial result and income tax (EBIT) to be above 70 million for 2021. EBIT is thus above the upper end of the company's previous forecast of 63 million to 68 million and above the highest analyst estimate of 69 million.
Revenues are expected to be around 756 million, slightly above the upper end of the company's previous forecast of 725 million to 750 million.

SURTECO GROUP SE will publish the audited complete consolidated financial statements for the 2020 financial year on 14 April 2022.


Contact:
Martin Miller
Investor Relations
ir@surteco-group.com
+49 (0)8274 9988-508

