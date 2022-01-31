DGAP-Adhoc: SURTECO GROUP SE: Preliminary sales and earnings for the 2021 financial year - EBIT likely to exceed forecast and market expectations

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

SURTECO GROUP SE: Preliminary sales and earnings for the 2021 financial year - EBIT likely to exceed forecast and market expectations



31-Jan-2022 / 07:39 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulations (MAR)

Buttenwiesen, 31January 2022



According to preliminary evaluations, SURTECO GROUP SE anticipates earnings before financial result and income tax (EBIT) to be above 70 million for 2021. EBIT is thus above the upper end of the company's previous forecast of 63 million to 68 million and above the highest analyst estimate of 69 million.

Revenues are expected to be around 756 million, slightly above the upper end of the company's previous forecast of 725 million to 750 million.

SURTECO GROUP SE will publish the audited complete consolidated financial statements for the 2020 financial year on 14 April 2022.

Contact:Martin MillerInvestor Relationsir@surteco-group.com+49 (0)8274 9988-508