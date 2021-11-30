DGAP-Adhoc: SynBiotic SE: Majority takeover of hemp industry pioneer Daniel Kruse's group of companies as part of a capital increase in kind

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SynBiotic SE / Key word(s): Takeover

Munich, November 30, 2021 - Synbiotic SE today concluded a contribution agreement for the acquisition of 50.1% of the shares of Hanf Farm GmbH, Hemp Factory GmbH, Hempro International GmbH and MH medical hemp GmbH. The shares will be contributed to the company as part of a capital increase in kind. Synbiotic SE will resolve a capital increase in kind of €450,900 by issuing 450,900 new shares. SynBiotic SE is also making a payment of €2 million into the companies' capital reserve. The combined contributed shares are valued at €11.27 million. SynBiotic SE is hence raising its sales forecast for 2021 to €15 million (pro forma consolidated).

EIHA President Daniel Kruse and industry pioneer Rafael Dulon bring a combined half a century of cannabis expertise to SynBiotic SE. With the four companies Hanf Farm GmbH (largest organic hemp cultivation firm in Europe), Hempro International GmbH (largest hemp food distributor in Central Europe, with an international supplier and customer network, and profitable own brands), Hemp Factory GmbH (largest hemp food production in Central Europe) and MH medical hemp GmbH (CBD expert and wholesaler with THC BtM approval), SynBiotic SE's portfolio is being enriched by important infrastructures and profitable brands.

About SynBiotic SE

SynBiotic SE is the largest listed group in Europe in the hemp and cannabis sector and pursues an EU-focused buy & build investment strategy. The group of companies covers the entire supply chain from cultivation to production to retail - from field to shelf. One of the company's core businesses is the research & development, production and marketing of cannabinoid- and terpene-based solutions to major societal problems such as pain, sleep and anxiety. In doing so, SynBiotic SE is active not only in the dietary supplement and cosmetics markets, but also in the medical and, in the future, recreational cannabis sector.

