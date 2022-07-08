DGAP-Adhoc: TAG Immobilien AG resolves on 200m fully underwritten capital increase with subscription rights to refinance the bridge facility in relation to the acquisition of ROBYG S.A.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TAG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

TAG Immobilien AG resolves on 200m fully underwritten capital increase with subscription rights to refinance the bridge facility in relation to the acquisition of ROBYG S.A.



08-Jul-2022 / 08:04 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AD HOC NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION

Hamburg, 8 July 2022

Today, the management board ("Management Board") of TAG Immobilien AG (TAG or the Company), with the consent of the Companys supervisory board (Supervisory Board), resolved on a capital increase against contributions in cash with subscription rights for its existing shareholders through utilization of the Companys authorized capital 2022. For this purpose, the Companys registered share capital shall be increased from 146,498,765.00 by 28,990,260.00 to 175,489,025.00 through the issuance of 28,990,260 new no-par-value ordinary bearer shares with a notional value of 1.00 in the Company's share capital each ("New Shares"), representing about 19.8% of the Companys existing share capital ("Capital Increase"). The New Shares will carry full dividend rights starting from 1 January 2022.

Subject to the approval of the securities prospectus ("Prospectus") by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) and the publication of the Prospectus, the New Shares will be offered to the Companys shareholders by way of an indirect subscription right (mittelbares Bezugsrecht) at a ratio of 101:20 (i.e. current shareholders of the Company are entitled to subscribe for 20 New Shares for every 101 existing shares held) and a subscription price of 6.90 ("Subscription Price"), corresponding to a discount of 32.3% to the theoretical ex-rights price (TERP). The subscription period is expected to begin on 12 July 2022 and is scheduled to end on 25 July 2022 (both dates inclusive) ("Subscription Period"). The subscription rights to the New Shares (ISIN DE000A31C3C0 / WKN A31C3C) shall be traded during the period of 12 July 2022 up to and including 20 July 2022 (until approximately noon CET) on the regulated market (Xetra and Xetra Frankfurt Specialist) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse). Immediately following the expiration of the Subscription Period, unsubscribed New Shares shall be sold on the market or placed through a private placement at a price at least equal to the Subscription Price.

The offer of the New Shares is based on an underwriting agreement signed today between TAG and a syndicate of four banks, which provides for a firm commitment to acquire all New Shares not subscribed or placed through the private placement at a price equal to the Subscription Price. In addition, all members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board who directly or indirectly hold shares in the Company plan to exercise their respective subscription rights, except that one member of the Management Board has waived its subscription rights from 18 existing shares in order to facilitate an even subscription ratio.

TAG expects to generate gross proceeds of approximately 200m from the Capital Increase and intends to use the net proceeds from the Capital Increase to partially refinance the bridge facility in relation to the recent acquisition of ROBYG S.A (ROBYG) which is currently drawn in the amount of 650m and, with all extension options, will end in January 2024. TAG intends to further repay the bridge facility by using (i) about 150m from existing cash, (ii) about 300m net proceeds from current and planned sales processes in Germany and (iii) additional mortgage secured financing in Germany, in both cases with closing expected in the course of this year.

Further information on the Capital Increase can be found at www.tag-ag.com/capital-increase 2022.

Contacts

TAG Immobilien AG

Dominique Mann

Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations

t: +49 (0) 40 380 32 305

ir@tag-ag.com

