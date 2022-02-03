03.02.2022 19:15:38

DGAP-Adhoc: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Talanx significantly exceeds profit forecast for FY 2021 with preliminary Group net income of EUR 1.01 billion

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Talanx significantly exceeds profit forecast for FY 2021 with preliminary Group net income of EUR 1.01 billion

03-Feb-2022 / 19:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In November 2021, the Talanx Group had forecast a Group net income at the upper end of the range of EUR 900 to 950 million for the 2021 financial year. Based on consolidated, preliminary and as yet unaudited figures, this profit forecast will be significantly exceeded at EUR 1.01 billion. 

The earnings outlook for the 2022 financial year is confirmed with a range of EUR 1.05 to 1.15 billion as communicated in November 2021. Talanx also confirms its intention, if approved by the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting, to pay an increased dividend of EUR 1.60 (previous year: 1.50) per share for the 2021 financial year
Contact:
Bernd Sablowsky
Head of Investor Relations
HDI-Platz 1
30659 Hannover
Tel: +49 511 3747 2793

03-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
HDI-Platz 1
30659 Hannover
Germany
Phone: +49 511 3747 2227
Fax: +49 511 3747 2286
E-mail: ir@talanx.com
Internet: www.talanx.com
ISIN: DE000TLX1005
WKN: TLX100
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1276569

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1276569  03-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

