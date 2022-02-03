|
03.02.2022 19:15:38
DGAP-Adhoc: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Talanx significantly exceeds profit forecast for FY 2021 with preliminary Group net income of EUR 1.01 billion
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
In November 2021, the Talanx Group had forecast a Group net income at the upper end of the range of EUR 900 to 950 million for the 2021 financial year. Based on consolidated, preliminary and as yet unaudited figures, this profit forecast will be significantly exceeded at EUR 1.01 billion.
The earnings outlook for the 2022 financial year is confirmed with a range of EUR 1.05 to 1.15 billion as communicated in November 2021. Talanx also confirms its intention, if approved by the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting, to pay an increased dividend of EUR 1.60 (previous year: 1.50) per share for the 2021 financial year
Contact:
Bernd Sablowsky
Head of Investor Relations
HDI-Platz 1
30659 Hannover
Tel: +49 511 3747 2793
03-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
|HDI-Platz 1
|30659 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 511 3747 2227
|Fax:
|+49 511 3747 2286
|E-mail:
|ir@talanx.com
|Internet:
|www.talanx.com
|ISIN:
|DE000TLX1005
|WKN:
|TLX100
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1276569
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1276569 03-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
