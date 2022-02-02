02.02.2022 06:57:25

DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer resolves on share buyback program with a volume of up to 300,000,000

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TeamViewer AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer resolves on share buyback program with a volume of up to 300,000,000

02-Feb-2022 / 06:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Göppingen, 2 February 2022 - Today the management board of TeamViewer AG resolved a share buyback program. The program has a volume of up to 300 million or a maximum of 20 million shares, representing nearly 10 per cent. of all shares of the company currently outstanding. It is scheduled to start on 3 February 2022 and to be completed within 2022. The vast majority of repurchased shares will be cancelled. The remaining shares will initially be held by the company as treasury shares for later use in line with all purposes permissible under German stock corporation law.

The share buyback program is based on the authorization of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of the company on 3 September 2019, according to which TeamViewer AG is authorized to acquire up to 10 per cent. of the share capital existing at the time of the resolution until 2 September 2024. TeamViewer AG plans to propose a renewed authorization to repurchase treasury shares to the annual general meeting in 2022. The purchase shall be executed on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and be conducted in accordance with the regulations for buyback programs pursuant to Article 5 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).

Contact:
Michael Lönne
TeamViewer AG, Investor Relations

02-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Phone: +49 7161 97200 81
Fax: +49 7161 60692 335
E-mail: ir@teamviewer.com
Internet: www.teamviewer.com
ISIN: DE000A2YN900
WKN: A2YN90
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1275553

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1275553  02-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

