DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer resolves on share buyback program with a volume of up to 300,000,000

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TeamViewer AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer resolves on share buyback program with a volume of up to 300,000,000



02-Feb-2022 / 06:57 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Göppingen, 2 February 2022 - Today the management board of TeamViewer AG resolved a share buyback program. The program has a volume of up to 300 million or a maximum of 20 million shares, representing nearly 10 per cent. of all shares of the company currently outstanding. It is scheduled to start on 3 February 2022 and to be completed within 2022. The vast majority of repurchased shares will be cancelled. The remaining shares will initially be held by the company as treasury shares for later use in line with all purposes permissible under German stock corporation law.

The share buyback program is based on the authorization of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of the company on 3 September 2019, according to which TeamViewer AG is authorized to acquire up to 10 per cent. of the share capital existing at the time of the resolution until 2 September 2024. TeamViewer AG plans to propose a renewed authorization to repurchase treasury shares to the annual general meeting in 2022. The purchase shall be executed on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and be conducted in accordance with the regulations for buyback programs pursuant to Article 5 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).

Contact:

Michael Lönne

TeamViewer AG, Investor Relations