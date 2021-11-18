DGAP-Adhoc: The NAGA Group AG:

DGAP-Ad-hoc: The Naga Group AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action

The NAGA Group AG:



18-Nov-2021 / 17:52 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement according to Art. 17 Market Abuse Regulation

- The Naga Group AG resolves cash capital increase from authorized capital with private placement -



The Management Board of The Naga Group AG today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company's share capital by up to EUR 4,625,489.00 by issuing up to 4,625,489 new registered no-par value shares with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share against cash contributions, making partial use of the existing authorised capital and excluding shareholders' subscription rights. The new shares are entitled to participate in profits from 1 January 2021.

A binding commitment of a leading strategic european Investor have already been received for the issue volume of EUR 30 million (corresponding to approx. 80 % of the shares offered); the remaining new shares will be offered to institutional investors in Germany and other European countries by way of a private placement.

The new shares are to be included in the existing listing in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a prospectus. The capital increase will enable more dynamic growth, the expansion of the international shareholder base and an increase in the free float.

The transaction is being accompanied by Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG.



Contact:

The NAGA Group AG

Andreas Luecke

Management Board

Hohe Bleichen 12

20354 Hamburg

T: +49 (0)40 524 77910

E: ir@naga.com