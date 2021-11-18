|
18.11.2021 17:52:33
DGAP-Adhoc: The NAGA Group AG:
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: The Naga Group AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Ad hoc announcement according to Art. 17 Market Abuse Regulation
- The Naga Group AG resolves cash capital increase from authorized capital with private placement -
A binding commitment of a leading strategic european Investor have already been received for the issue volume of EUR 30 million (corresponding to approx. 80 % of the shares offered); the remaining new shares will be offered to institutional investors in Germany and other European countries by way of a private placement.
The new shares are to be included in the existing listing in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a prospectus. The capital increase will enable more dynamic growth, the expansion of the international shareholder base and an increase in the free float.
The transaction is being accompanied by Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG.
18-Nov-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The NAGA Group AG
|Hohe Bleichen 12
|20354 Hamburg
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@naga.com
|Internet:
|www.naga.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A161NR7
|WKN:
|A161NR
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1250399
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1250399 18-Nov-2021 CET/CEST
