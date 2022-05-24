|
24.05.2022 15:58:46
DGAP-Adhoc: tick Trading Software AG: Half-year results for the 1st half of the 2021/2022 financial year
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
tick Trading Software AG
Half-year results for the 1st half of the 2021/2022 financial year:
Revenues: TEUR 4,263 (-1.93 % compared to the previous year)
Earnings after taxes: TEUR 965 (-41.62 % compared to previous year)
Düsseldorf, 24.05.2022
tick Trading Software AG (tick-TS AG) has closed the first half of the 2021/2022 financial year (01.10.2021 - 31.03.2022) with a net profit of TEUR 965, according to the half-yearly financial statements prepared today. This corresponds to a decrease of 41.62% compared to the previous year's half-year with TEUR 1,653.
Revenues for the first half-year were EUR 4,263,000, a slight decline of 1.93% compared to the previous year's EUR 4,347,000. tick-TS AG's total administrative expenses, including depreciation and amortisation, rose by 13.97% to EUR 2,897,000 (previous year: EUR 2,542,000).
The decline in net income is largely due to a one-time gain of 550,000 (see ad hoc announcement of 29 January 2021) in the previous year.
Detailed information on the half-year financial statements will be published at the end of June with the half-year financial report for the 2021/2022 business year at
https://www.tick-ts.de/investor-relations/zahlen-und-fakten.
Further information on the company is available at the following website:
www.tick-ts.de
Contact: Mr. Carsten Schölzki (Executive Board)
tick Trading Software AG / Berliner Allee 59 / 40212 Düsseldorf, Germany
WKN: A0LA30 / ISIN: DE000A0LA304
E-mail: ir@tick-ts.de / Tel.: 0211/781767-0
24-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tick Trading Software AG
|Berliner Allee 59
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 781767-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 781767-29
|E-mail:
|info@tick-ts.de
|Internet:
|www.tick-ts.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LA304
|WKN:
|A0LA30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1360321
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1360321 24-May-2022 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tick Trading Software
|15,70
|0,00%
