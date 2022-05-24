DGAP-Adhoc: tick Trading Software AG: Half-year results for the 1st half of the 2021/2022 financial year

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

tick Trading Software AG: Half-year results for the 1st half of the 2021/2022 financial year



24-May-2022 / 15:58 CET/CEST

tick Trading Software AG

Half-year results for the 1st half of the 2021/2022 financial year:

Revenues: TEUR 4,263 (-1.93 % compared to the previous year)

Earnings after taxes: TEUR 965 (-41.62 % compared to previous year)



Düsseldorf, 24.05.2022



tick Trading Software AG (tick-TS AG) has closed the first half of the 2021/2022 financial year (01.10.2021 - 31.03.2022) with a net profit of TEUR 965, according to the half-yearly financial statements prepared today. This corresponds to a decrease of 41.62% compared to the previous year's half-year with TEUR 1,653.



Revenues for the first half-year were EUR 4,263,000, a slight decline of 1.93% compared to the previous year's EUR 4,347,000. tick-TS AG's total administrative expenses, including depreciation and amortisation, rose by 13.97% to EUR 2,897,000 (previous year: EUR 2,542,000).



The decline in net income is largely due to a one-time gain of 550,000 (see ad hoc announcement of 29 January 2021) in the previous year.



Detailed information on the half-year financial statements will be published at the end of June with the half-year financial report for the 2021/2022 business year at

https://www.tick-ts.de/investor-relations/zahlen-und-fakten.



Further information on the company is available at the following website:



www.tick-ts.de



Contact: Mr. Carsten Schölzki (Executive Board)



tick Trading Software AG / Berliner Allee 59 / 40212 Düsseldorf, Germany

WKN: A0LA30 / ISIN: DE000A0LA304

