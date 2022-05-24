+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
24.05.2022 15:58:46

DGAP-Adhoc: tick Trading Software AG: Half-year results for the 1st half of the 2021/2022 financial year

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
tick Trading Software AG: Half-year results for the 1st half of the 2021/2022 financial year

24-May-2022 / 15:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

tick Trading Software AG
Half-year results for the 1st half of the 2021/2022 financial year:
Revenues: TEUR 4,263 (-1.93 % compared to the previous year)
Earnings after taxes: TEUR 965 (-41.62 % compared to previous year)

Düsseldorf, 24.05.2022

tick Trading Software AG (tick-TS AG) has closed the first half of the 2021/2022 financial year (01.10.2021 - 31.03.2022) with a net profit of TEUR 965, according to the half-yearly financial statements prepared today. This corresponds to a decrease of 41.62% compared to the previous year's half-year with TEUR 1,653.

Revenues for the first half-year were EUR 4,263,000, a slight decline of 1.93% compared to the previous year's EUR 4,347,000. tick-TS AG's total administrative expenses, including depreciation and amortisation, rose by 13.97% to EUR 2,897,000 (previous year: EUR 2,542,000).

The decline in net income is largely due to a one-time gain of 550,000 (see ad hoc announcement of 29 January 2021) in the previous year.

Detailed information on the half-year financial statements will be published at the end of June with the half-year financial report for the 2021/2022 business year at
https://www.tick-ts.de/investor-relations/zahlen-und-fakten.

Further information on the company is available at the following website:

www.tick-ts.de

Contact: Mr. Carsten Schölzki (Executive Board)

tick Trading Software AG / Berliner Allee 59 / 40212 Düsseldorf, Germany
WKN: A0LA30 / ISIN: DE000A0LA304
E-mail: ir@tick-ts.de / Tel.: 0211/781767-0

24-May-2022 CET/CEST
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: tick Trading Software AG
Berliner Allee 59
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 781767-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 781767-29
E-mail: info@tick-ts.de
Internet: www.tick-ts.de
ISIN: DE000A0LA304
WKN: A0LA30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1360321

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1360321  24-May-2022 CET/CEST

