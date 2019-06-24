DGAP-Adhoc: TMM Real Estate Development Public Limited: Delay in publication of audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TMM REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT Public Limited / Key word(s): Annual Results

TMM Real Estate Development Public Limited: Delay in publication of audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018



24-Jun-2019 / 15:04 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Kyiv, 24 June 2019 - TMM Real Estate Development Public Limited (ISIN: US87260H1041) ("TMM" or the "Company") announces that it has to delay publication of its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, thus not being able to meet the deadline of 01 July 2019 set by Deutsche Boerse AG. The delay is caused by the debt restructuring procedure, which the Company's main subsidiary, "T.M.M."-Ltd, completed earlier this year. The process of debt restructuring required a lot of resources from the Company, which led to TMM being able to finalize the consolidated financial statements later than it had initially planned.

The Company will be using its best endeavours to publish its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 as soon as possible.

About TMM:

TMM Real Estate Development Public Limited carries out its main activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, "T.M.M."-Ltd., Ukraine. "T.M.M."-Ltd. is a leading Ukrainian real estate development and construction company delivering residential, office and commercial real estate projects in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and other regions. During its history, the company has completed over 30 projects totalling to around 750 thousand sq m.

For further questions, please contact:

Galyna Posypailo

Investor Relations Manager

galyna.posypailo@tmm.ua

Tel: +380 044 593 07 24



Larysa Chyvurina

Chief Financial Officer

larisa.chyvurina@tmm.ua

Tel: +380 044 593 07 11