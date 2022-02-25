DGAP-Adhoc: tokentus investment AG: Supervisory Board of tokentus investment AG extends Management Board employment contract with Oliver Michel

DGAP-Ad-hoc: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Contract

tokentus investment AG: Supervisory Board of tokentus investment AG extends Management Board employment contract with Oliver Michel



25-Feb-2022 / 07:59 CET/CEST

- Not for distribution, publication or forwarding in the USA, Australia, Canada and Japan - Frankfurt am Main, 25 February 2022 - By way of electronic voting, the Supervisory Board of tokentus investment AG (WKN A3CN9R / ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8) has extended the appointment of sole Management Board member Oliver Michel for a further three years and one day until July 31, 2025, with effect from July 31, 2022, and has reached a contractual agreement accordingly. Oliver Michel has been the sole member of the Management Board of tokentus investment AG since 31.07.2019.

