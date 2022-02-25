|
25.02.2022 07:59:18
DGAP-Adhoc: tokentus investment AG: Supervisory Board of tokentus investment AG extends Management Board employment contract with Oliver Michel
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Frankfurt am Main, 25 February 2022 - By way of electronic voting, the Supervisory Board of tokentus investment AG (WKN A3CN9R / ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8) has extended the appointment of sole Management Board member Oliver Michel for a further three years and one day until July 31, 2025, with effect from July 31, 2022, and has reached a contractual agreement accordingly. Oliver Michel has been the sole member of the Management Board of tokentus investment AG since 31.07.2019.
