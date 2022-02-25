25.02.2022 07:59:18

DGAP-Adhoc: tokentus investment AG: Supervisory Board of tokentus investment AG extends Management Board employment contract with Oliver Michel

DGAP-Ad-hoc: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Contract
tokentus investment AG: Supervisory Board of tokentus investment AG extends Management Board employment contract with Oliver Michel

25-Feb-2022 / 07:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Supervisory Board of tokentus investment AG extends Management Board employment contract with Oliver Michel

- Not for distribution, publication or forwarding in the USA, Australia, Canada and Japan -

Frankfurt am Main, 25 February 2022 - By way of electronic voting, the Supervisory Board of tokentus investment AG (WKN A3CN9R / ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8) has extended the appointment of sole Management Board member Oliver Michel for a further three years and one day until July 31, 2025, with effect from July 31, 2022, and has reached a contractual agreement accordingly. Oliver Michel has been the sole member of the Management Board of tokentus investment AG since 31.07.2019.
 

Contact Investor Relations:
Oliver Michel
CEO of tokentus investment AG
Tel: +49 175 7222 351
oliver.michel@tokentus.com

25-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: tokentus investment AG
Taunusanlage 8 c/c WeWork
60329 Frankfurt
Germany
E-mail: contact@tokentus.com
Internet: www.tokentus.com
ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8
WKN: A3CN9R
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1288323

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1288323  25-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

