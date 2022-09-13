Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.09.2022 12:31:19

DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: Disposal of business activities in Russia

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
TRATON SE: Disposal of business activities in Russia

13-Sep-2022 / 12:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disposal of business activities in Russia

 

Munich, 13 September 2022 MAN Truck & Bus SE and Scania AB, subsidiaries of TRATON SE, are disposing their sales companies in the Russian Federation to local sales partners. In addition to that Scania AB disposes their Russian financing business. These transactions still require the approval of the supervisory boards of TRATON SE and Volkswagen AG as well as various regulatory authorities in the Russian Federation. The transactions are expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023. TRATON SE is expected to realise an additional loss of up to EUR 550 million, depending on the development of the exchange rate of the Russian rouble to the euro. Due to the direct impact of the war in Ukraine, asset write-downs and additional expenses of EUR 113 million were already incurred in first half-year 2022. The effect will be reported as an adjustment to the operating result, so this has no impact on the annual forecast for the adjusted operating return in 2022. The annual forecast for the net cash flow of TRATON SE is also not affected by the disposals.

 

The definition of adjusted operating return can be found on page 37 of the Annual Report 2021 (https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/English/3000/reports-_-presentations.html).

 

Contact:

Lars Korinth

Head of Investor Relations

T +49 152 31373138

lars.korinth@traton.com

TRATON SE

Dachauer Str. 641

80995 Munich, Germany

www.traton.com

13-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TRATON SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 360 98 70
E-mail: investor.relations@traton.com
Internet: www.traton.com
ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7
WKN: TRAT0N
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1441243

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1441243  13-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1441243&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TRATONmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TRATONmehr Analysen

08.09.22 TRATON Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.08.22 TRATON Buy Deutsche Bank AG
29.07.22 TRATON Buy UBS AG
28.07.22 TRATON Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.07.22 TRATON Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TRATON 13,89 -2,32% TRATON

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Verbraucherpreisveröffentlichung: ATX dreht ins Minus -- DAX rutscht ab -- Wall Street in Rot -- Moderate Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fällt unter die Nulllinie zurück. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt rutscht am Nachmittag ins Minus. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich nach Bekanntgabe der Inflationsdaten tiefer. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich im Dienstagshandel mehrheitlich etwas höher.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen