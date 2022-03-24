24.03.2022 13:03:58

DGAP-Adhoc: Traumhaus AG exceeds forecast with preliminary figures 2021

Traumhaus AG exceeds forecast with preliminary figures 2021

24-March-2022 / 13:03 CET/CEST
24.03.2022
 

Traumhaus AG exceeds forecast with preliminary figures 2021

 

The company (Frankfurt, m:access, Xetra, ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2) announces preliminary consolidated sales of around EUR 102 million for the 2021 financial year. This corresponds to an increase of more than 18 percent compared to the previous year (EUR 86 million). EBITDA is in a range of EUR 12.5 to 13.3 million (previous year: EUR 9.2 million). This corresponds to an EBITDA increase of around 39 percent compared to the previous year. Traumhaus has thus exceeded its forecast of April 21, 2021.
 

The equity ratio is also developing positively; it is stated by Traumhaus AG at around 30 percent (previous year: 23.85%). This corresponds to an increase of around 26 percent.
 

The above figures are preliminary and unaudited. Traumhaus AG will publish the final business figures for 2021 in the form of the audited consolidated financial statements in April 2022.

 

About Traumhaus AG

Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and serial construction using solid construction methods. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading. In 2020, Tradegate (Berlin), Quotrix (Düsseldorf), Gettex (Munich) and the floor exchanges of Düsseldorf and Stuttgart were added.

 

Traumhaus AG Investor Relations
Michael Bussmann
+49 6122 58653 - 68
m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de
 

Traumhaus AG Press Spokesperson
Christine Stein
+49-6122-58653-555
c.stein@traumhaus-familie.de
 

Media contact:
BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)
Klaus-Karl Becker
Neustr. 23
55296 Gau-Bischofsheim / Mainz
+49 (0) 172 61 41 955
kkb@b-bg.de

 

Language: English
Company: Traumhaus AG
Borsigstraße 20a
65205 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 0
Fax: +49 (0)6122 586 53 - 0
E-mail: info@traumhaus-familie.de
Internet: www.traumhaus-familie.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2
WKN: A2NB7S
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
