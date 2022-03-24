|
24.03.2022 13:03:58
DGAP-Adhoc: Traumhaus AG exceeds forecast with preliminary figures 2021
|
The company (Frankfurt, m:access, Xetra, ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2) announces preliminary consolidated sales of around EUR 102 million for the 2021 financial year. This corresponds to an increase of more than 18 percent compared to the previous year (EUR 86 million). EBITDA is in a range of EUR 12.5 to 13.3 million (previous year: EUR 9.2 million). This corresponds to an EBITDA increase of around 39 percent compared to the previous year. Traumhaus has thus exceeded its forecast of April 21, 2021.
The equity ratio is also developing positively; it is stated by Traumhaus AG at around 30 percent (previous year: 23.85%). This corresponds to an increase of around 26 percent.
The above figures are preliminary and unaudited. Traumhaus AG will publish the final business figures for 2021 in the form of the audited consolidated financial statements in April 2022.
About Traumhaus AG
Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and serial construction using solid construction methods. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading. In 2020, Tradegate (Berlin), Quotrix (Düsseldorf), Gettex (Munich) and the floor exchanges of Düsseldorf and Stuttgart were added.
Traumhaus AG Investor Relations
Traumhaus AG Press Spokesperson
Media contact:
24-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Traumhaus AG
|Borsigstraße 20a
|65205 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6122 586 53 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6122 586 53 - 0
|E-mail:
|info@traumhaus-familie.de
|Internet:
|www.traumhaus-familie.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB7S2
|WKN:
|A2NB7S
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1311229
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1311229 24-March-2022 CET/CEST
