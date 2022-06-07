|
07.06.2022 11:54:02
DGAP-Adhoc: TubeSolar AG: TubeSolar AG resolves announced capital increase against cash contributions with exclusion of subscription rights to finance further growth
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TubeSolar AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Capital Increase
TubeSolar AG resolves announced capital increase against cash contributions with exclusion of subscription rights to finance further growth
The new shares will be offered exclusively to selected investors in a private placement. The placement price has been set at EUR 5.20 per New Share. The private placement will be initiated immediately after this announcement. The major shareholder of TubeSolar AG has committed to subscribe for new shares at a total placement price of at least EUR 2 million.
The new shares are subsequently to be included without prospectus in the existing listing on the open market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (primary market).
The expected proceeds from the capital increase are to be used to finance the further growth of TubeSolar AG and in particular for investments in the development of the highly automated production of TubeSolar photovoltaic modules.
About TubeSolar AG (www.tubesolar.de)
07-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TubeSolar AG
|Berliner Allee 65
|86153 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 821 899 830 50
|E-mail:
|ir@tubesolar.de
|Internet:
|www.tubesolar.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2PXQD4
|WKN:
|A2PXQD
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
|EQS News ID:
|1370041
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1370041 07-Jun-2022 CET/CEST
