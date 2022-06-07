DGAP-Adhoc: TubeSolar AG: TubeSolar AG resolves announced capital increase against cash contributions with exclusion of subscription rights to finance further growth

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TubeSolar AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Capital Increase

TubeSolar AG: TubeSolar AG resolves announced capital increase against cash contributions with exclusion of subscription rights to finance further growth



07-Jun-2022

Augsburg, June 7, 2022 - The Management Board of TubeSolar AG (ISIN DE000A2PXQD4) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, the already announced capital increase against cash contributions by partially utilizing the Authorized Capital 2021. The Company's share capital is to be increased from currently EUR 12,000,000.00 to up to EUR 13,200,000.00 by issuing up to 1,200,000 new no-par value bearer shares against cash contributions, excluding shareholders' subscription rights. The new shares will carry dividend rights retroactively from January 1, 2021.

The new shares will be offered exclusively to selected investors in a private placement. The placement price has been set at EUR 5.20 per New Share. The private placement will be initiated immediately after this announcement. The major shareholder of TubeSolar AG has committed to subscribe for new shares at a total placement price of at least EUR 2 million.

The new shares are subsequently to be included without prospectus in the existing listing on the open market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (primary market).

The expected proceeds from the capital increase are to be used to finance the further growth of TubeSolar AG and in particular for investments in the development of the highly automated production of TubeSolar photovoltaic modules.

TubeSolar AG has taken over the laboratory production of OSRAM/LEDVANCE in Augsburg as a spin-off and acquired the patents from LEDVANCE and Dr. Vesselinka Petrova-Koch. TubeSolar AG has been using this patent-protected technology since 2019 to develop and manufacture photovoltaic thin-film tubes that are assembled into modules and whose properties enable additional application opportunities in solar power generation compared to conventional solar modules. The technology will be used primarily in the agricultural sector, spanning agricultural production areas. The modules will also be used on industrial and commercial roofs. In the next few years, it is planned to expand production in Augsburg to an annual production capacity of 250 MW.



