DGAP-Adhoc: TubeSolar AG: TubeSolar AG successfully completes capital increase

10-Aug-2022

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Augsburg, August 10, 2022 - TubeSolar AG (ISIN DE000A2PXQD4) has successfully completed the ongoing capital increase from authorized capital. A total of 900,000 new bearer shares were subscribed at a placement price of EUR 5.20 per new share.



As a result of the capital increase, TubeSolar AG will receive gross issue proceeds of EUR 4.68 million.

After registration of the capital increase in the commercial register of the company, the share capital of TubeSolar AG will increase by EUR 900,000.00 from EUR 12,000,000.00 to EUR 12,900,000.00.



About TubeSolar AG (www.tubesolar.de)

TubeSolar AG has taken over the laboratory production of OSRAM/LEDVANCE in Augsburg as a spin-off and acquired the patents from LEDVANCE and Dr. Vesselinka Petrova-Koch. TubeSolar AG has been using this patent-protected technology since 2019 to develop and manufacture photovoltaic thin-film tubes that are joined together to form modules and whose properties enable additional application opportunities in solar power generation compared to conventional solar modules. The technology will be used in the agricultural sector, among others, and will span agricultural production areas. The modules are also to be used on industrial and commercial roofs. In the next few years, it is planned to expand production in Augsburg to an annual production capacity of 250 MW.



