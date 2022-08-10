|
10.08.2022 11:41:37
DGAP-Adhoc: TubeSolar AG: TubeSolar AG successfully completes capital increase
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TubeSolar AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
TubeSolar AG successfully completes capital increase
Augsburg, August 10, 2022 - TubeSolar AG (ISIN DE000A2PXQD4) has successfully completed the ongoing capital increase from authorized capital. A total of 900,000 new bearer shares were subscribed at a placement price of EUR 5.20 per new share.
As a result of the capital increase, TubeSolar AG will receive gross issue proceeds of EUR 4.68 million.
After registration of the capital increase in the commercial register of the company, the share capital of TubeSolar AG will increase by EUR 900,000.00 from EUR 12,000,000.00 to EUR 12,900,000.00.
About TubeSolar AG (www.tubesolar.de)
TubeSolar AG has taken over the laboratory production of OSRAM/LEDVANCE in Augsburg as a spin-off and acquired the patents from LEDVANCE and Dr. Vesselinka Petrova-Koch. TubeSolar AG has been using this patent-protected technology since 2019 to develop and manufacture photovoltaic thin-film tubes that are joined together to form modules and whose properties enable additional application opportunities in solar power generation compared to conventional solar modules. The technology will be used in the agricultural sector, among others, and will span agricultural production areas. The modules are also to be used on industrial and commercial roofs. In the next few years, it is planned to expand production in Augsburg to an annual production capacity of 250 MW.
Service
Website: www.tubesolar.de
Contact Investor Relations:
Maximilian Fischer, mailto: m.fischer@tubesolar.de
max. Equity Marketing GmbH, Marienplatz 2, 80331 Munich, Tel.: +49 89 13928890
10-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TubeSolar AG
|Berliner Allee 65
|86153 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 821 899 830 50
|E-mail:
|ir@tubesolar.de
|Internet:
|www.tubesolar.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2PXQD4
|WKN:
|A2PXQD
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
|EQS News ID:
|1417479
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1417479 10-Aug-2022 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TubeSolar AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,72
|3,96%
